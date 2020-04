Adam Brayton defines fully committed riding.If you need reminding of that, check out his section from Tea & Biscuits film.More about Tea & Biscuits here Tea & Biscuits is brought to you by Misspent Summers and Caldwell VisualsKindly supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope TechnologyT&B photography: Will Brignal, Chris Greenwood, Isac Paddock, Ben WinderLogo design: Tom BunneyIllustrations: Jon GregoryZine production: Misspent Summers