Video: Casey Brown, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Robin Goomes & Cami Nogueira Prepare for Red Bull Formation

May 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe follow Casey Brown, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Robin Goomes and Cami Nogueira as they prepare for another year of progression at Red Bull Formation 2022.

Kicking things off in Brett Rheeder's Canadian compound, the girls expand their bag of tricks before heading for the iconic freeride MTB lines of Farwell Canyon in British Columbia. With dusty exposed lines being dialled and a collection of new tricks on their mind, we're bound to see huge progression from this crew at the third edition of Red Bull Formation.

Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returns for its third year from May 8-15 in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.Red Bull Bike


