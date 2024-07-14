Video: Casey Brown Hits Jumps & Fresh Loamy Chutes in 'Greenslide'

We built a trail near one of the biggest avalanche slide paths in North America! "Greenslide" is a collaboration of some fun and playful riding, jumps, and loamy chutes through the woods.Some early summer freshies, there's no better feeling than getting your tires spoke deep in that high grade BC dirt! Had so much fun building/riding this trail ​⁠​⁠‪and thanks to Kenda for supporting!Words: Casey BrownFilm/Edit: Caleb ElySupport: Kenda Tires @50kendaMusic: "Always Roaming" by Oliver BrownSpecial Thanks: Rory Lazon and Sammy Carlson