Video: Casey Brown Hits Jumps & Fresh Loamy Chutes in 'Greenslide'

Jul 14, 2024
by Caleb Ely  


We built a trail near one of the biggest avalanche slide paths in North America! "Greenslide" is a collaboration of some fun and playful riding, jumps, and loamy chutes through the woods.
Some early summer freshies, there's no better feeling than getting your tires spoke deep in that high grade BC dirt! Had so much fun building/riding this trail ​⁠​⁠‪and thanks to Kenda for supporting!

Words: Casey Brown



Film/Edit: Caleb Ely
Support: Kenda Tires @50kenda
Music: "Always Roaming" by Oliver Brown
Special Thanks: Rory Lazon and Sammy Carlson

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Casey Brown


0 Comments







