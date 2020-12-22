Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore British Columbia's Cariboo Region

Dec 22, 2020
by Martin Faubert-Smith  

With Revelstoke in the rearview mirror, the girls make their way up north into the Cariboo Region, which stretches from the Fraser Canyon to the Cariboo Mountains. This large area is home to many small but developing bike communities, such as 100 Miles House, Quesnel and Wells, and some larger better know ridding networks around Williams Lake. With such a large area to explore, the girls lost no time and started it all off at 100 Mile House.



100 Mile House offered some nice mellow terrain to get the legs spinning after the long drive. The single track ribboned its way down the mountain in a very fun and flowy way.



Dessous Mountain, which is just outside Williams Lake, is a perfect spot to spend a few days. It offers camping facilities at the bottom and a nice shuttle road to the top.







Video by William Binamé & Jonathan Ferguson
Produced by Steelhead Marketing
Sponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC & Revelstoke Tourism






Posted In:
Travel Videos Riding Videos Casey Brown Georgia Astle Micayla Gatto


