Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore Revelstoke, BC

As the trip North continues, the girls board the Arrow Lake ferry, leaving the Kootenays behind them and making their way across to Revelstoke. This is where Casey grew up, and she was eager to show Micayla and Georgia around.



To kick it all off, they head to Revelstoke Mountain Resort for some fast and flowy bike park laps.



One of the best areas in Revelstoke to shuttle is Boulder Mountain. There is a lot of variety in terrain and skill level. Anyone can find a trail to test their skills on.



A very iconic ride to do in Revelstoke is Frisby Ridge. The girls pedalled up for sunset, which is a great time of day to really take in just how beautiful the scenery is. Just make sure to bring a headlamp for the ride down, as it gets dark quickly. We learned that one the hard way...



Revelstoke was a real treat. Such unique riding and so many different zones to choose from. The girls wanted to keep exploring but had to keep moving up north.



Next stop: Williams Lake!



Photos by Zoya LynchVideo by William Binamé & Jonathan FergusonProduced by Steelhead MarketingSponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC & Revelstoke Tourism