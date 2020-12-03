Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore Revelstoke, BC

Dec 3, 2020
by Martin Faubert-Smith  




REVELSTOKE

As the trip North continues, the girls board the Arrow Lake ferry, leaving the Kootenays behind them and making their way across to Revelstoke. This is where Casey grew up, and she was eager to show Micayla and Georgia around.

To kick it all off, they head to Revelstoke Mountain Resort for some fast and flowy bike park laps.





One of the best areas in Revelstoke to shuttle is Boulder Mountain. There is a lot of variety in terrain and skill level. Anyone can find a trail to test their skills on.






A very iconic ride to do in Revelstoke is Frisby Ridge. The girls pedalled up for sunset, which is a great time of day to really take in just how beautiful the scenery is. Just make sure to bring a headlamp for the ride down, as it gets dark quickly. We learned that one the hard way...






Revelstoke was a real treat. Such unique riding and so many different zones to choose from. The girls wanted to keep exploring but had to keep moving up north.






Next stop: Williams Lake!


Photos by Zoya Lynch
Video by William Binamé & Jonathan Ferguson
Produced by Steelhead Marketing
Sponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC & Revelstoke Tourism






Regions in Article
Revelstoke

Posted In:
Travel Videos Casey Brown Georgia Astle Micayla Gatto


3 Comments

  • 2 1
 What sucks, where I grew up, and having gotten into MTB later in life, i never had an opportunity to meet ladies like these. Feels like an entire part of life is missing. So rad to see.
  • 1 0
 Comes at a price bro’ ! Gotta divorce the ego first ! and then watch out what you wish for as it might come to you .....

I prefer to just admire and be respectful to those kind of ladies as I’ve learned I’m not mature enough to handle such relationship
  • 1 0
 Trail bikes at the bike park....DH rigs off bike park...Not sure if that says more about the bike park or the trails being built outside of the park.

Post a Comment



