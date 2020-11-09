Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore the Trails Around Nelson, BC

Nov 9, 2020
by Martin Faubert-Smith  


Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle head out on the road to explore British Columbia and Yukon’s beautiful mountain bike communities. The plan is to start at the very bottom of the province and make their way up to Whitehorse, where there is word of amazing new trail networks and unique alpine riding. With global travel being shut down, it was an amazing opportunity to stay home and enjoy the world-class terrain. First stop: Nelson.



NELSON & KOOTENAY LAKE


Unlike many riding networks these days, the DH shuttles are still very much alive here in Nelson.





Nelson provided some epic views and fun trails. A great way to start the three-week trip.


A quick yacht shuttle on Kootenay Lake from captain Kurt Sorge.


The local espresso joint Oso Negro was keeping everyone fuelled up for the long days of riding.



Sorge was the ultimate host, he showed the crew around the best trails in the area,
and did it in a pretty stylish way.


bigquotesThere is such a variety of trails, you can ride rooty tech that links right up with some of the best jumps in the interior.





The road trip vibes are high! Off to Kaslo for more shredding and poutine!






Golden hour in Kaslo did not disappoint. A lot of Brown family history tied into the "Monster" trail. A special ride for the group.



Three days of riding some of the best trails the Kootenays had to offer, the girls are left smiling and ready to discover some of BC's best trails.



Photos by Zoya Lynch
Video by William Binamé & Jonathan Ferguson
Produced by Steelhead Marketing
Sponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC, Nelson & Kootenay Lake Tourism





Posted In:
Stories Videos Casey Brown Georgia Astle Micayla Gatto


Must Read This Week
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
85333 views
Mopar Unveils a Concept Jeep for 'Serious Mountain Bikers'
77775 views
Review: Shimano Deore M6100 12-Speed Drivetrain - Low Price, High Performance
66451 views
Vote Now: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos Revealed
58924 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
51525 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
28454 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
27689 views
Stif Launches New Squatch 29" Steel Hardtail
27566 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 You're killing me Smalls. 2.5 hours away but might as well be on the other side of the planet. Thanks Covid.
  • 1 0
 Not to mention the epic late summer conditions... Fab

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010574
Mobile Version of Website