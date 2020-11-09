Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore the Trails Around Nelson, BC

Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle head out on the road to explore British Columbia and Yukon’s beautiful mountain bike communities. The plan is to start at the very bottom of the province and make their way up to Whitehorse, where there is word of amazing new trail networks and unique alpine riding. With global travel being shut down, it was an amazing opportunity to stay home and enjoy the world-class terrain. First stop: Nelson.

Unlike many riding networks these days, the DH shuttles are still very much alive here in Nelson.

Nelson provided some epic views and fun trails. A great way to start the three-week trip.

A quick yacht shuttle on Kootenay Lake from captain Kurt Sorge.

The local espresso joint Oso Negro was keeping everyone fuelled up for the long days of riding.

Sorge was the ultimate host, he showed the crew around the best trails in the area,

and did it in a pretty stylish way.

There is such a variety of trails, you can ride rooty tech that links right up with some of the best jumps in the interior.

The road trip vibes are high! Off to Kaslo for more shredding and poutine!

Golden hour in Kaslo did not disappoint. A lot of Brown family history tied into the "Monster" trail. A special ride for the group.

Three days of riding some of the best trails the Kootenays had to offer, the girls are left smiling and ready to discover some of BC's best trails.

Photos by Zoya LynchVideo by William Binamé & Jonathan FergusonProduced by Steelhead MarketingSponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC, Nelson & Kootenay Lake Tourism