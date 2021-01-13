Video: Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto & Georgia Astle Explore the Yukon in The Back Forty - Episode 4

Jan 13, 2021
by Martin Faubert-Smith  


After 2 weeks on the road and close to 2500 km's driven, the girls had finally reached the most northern part of the trip: Whitehorse. Driving this far made everyone realize how massive their home province is and was a real eye opener to the diversity of the landscape. Massive rounded mountain tops, large crystal clear lakes and a canvas of oranges and reds from the leaves slowly falling from the trees. 


WHITEHORSE



The late summer temperatures we had in BC were now only a warm memory, we had entered into fall time in the Yukon and the riding got a lot chillier.










We could have spent another week or so exploring this beautiful area, but we had to reluctantly U-turn the trucks, and point them back south. It was a bitter end, but as we left, the sun set perfectly into our rear-view mirrors, like if it was telling us that we will be back one day.


Video by William Binamé & Jonathan Ferguson
Produced by Steelhead Marketing
Sponsored by Clif, Smith, Trailforks, MTB BC & Tourism Yukon




Regions in Article
Yukon

Posted In:
Videos Casey Brown Georgia Astle Micayla Gatto


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 to mtn bike the Yukon, boreale is highly recommended
be-yukon.com/lodge-stays/activities/mountain-biking
  • 1 0
 Cool.

