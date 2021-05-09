Video: Casual Double Backflips in 'South Express'

Franck Paulin is more motivated than ever for this summer, hoping for a season of contests."For many reasons, riding bikes has been a bit complicated lately. But luckily, slowly but surely, the situation seems to change!That’s why 2 weeks ago, I called my friend William to speak about a new video project. The idea was really simple. We would go 2 days in South of France, riding and filming one spot per day, then go back home. He was pretty excited about this project, so some days later, we were on the road for a new adventure!For the first day, we went close to Avignon, at the Greenwood Bikepark. It’s an amazing bikepark hide among the trees. It was the perfect place to start our trip, with jumps everywhere, good weather, and a pretty lovely background. The goal that day was to catch some flowly lines, especially to try William’s new FPV drones. We had to fight all day long with a strong wind, but at the end of the day, we had everything we wanted and we were ready for the next part!Second and already last day of the trip was dedicated to the bangers! I didn’t wanted to do as many tricks as possible, but I wanted some big ones for sure ! We decided to visit Elie Robert’s spot in the morning, to try some old and new stuff in the foampit. Fun fact, I’ve tried for the first time and learned the last trick of the video that morning ! After the foampit session and a quick lunch break, we moved to the last spot. Only one jump, with a big and soft landing, the right place to send it ! The session was full of ups and downs… It started pretty good, doing the easiest tricks first. But since the whole jump is made of kind of sand and weather was really dry, we had to fix the jumps lot of times, and it costed us precious time. I can’t thanks enough Elie and all his crew for the help ! We were close to the end of the day, it was pretty dark already and it started to rain… But I had some bangers left to do ! I was already pretty exhausted after those 2 big days, so I decided to do less tricks that I planned at the start of this project. I managed to do couple more good ones, and I was super happy to land a new trick that day!Being able to take the road again, seeing peoples, riding bikes and most importantly having fun with friends was a great experience ! We are proud of the work we’ve done on this project, and we hope you will like the video as much as we do! " FranckVideo: William Klock