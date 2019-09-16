Video: Catching Up With Sam Hill Before the EWS Finale

He's one of the most iconic mountain bikers on the planet, with a host of titles to his name, and in 2019 Sam Hill will be hoping to add another to his roster. With just one race left in the 2019 Enduro World Series, Sam Hill trails the leader Florian Nicolai by just 60 points. If the Team Chain Reaction Cycles rider can clinch the win, he'll be the first man in the history of the sport to take three back to back series titles. The EWS caught up with the man himself, along with teammates Kelan Grant and Elliot Heap, as well as Team Manager Nigel Page, to discover what makes Sam one the greatest riders of all time.