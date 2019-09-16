Video: Catching Up With Sam Hill Before the EWS Finale

He's one of the most iconic mountain bikers on the planet, with a host of titles to his name, and in 2019 Sam Hill will be hoping to add another to his roster. With just one race left in the 2019 Enduro World Series, Sam Hill trails the leader Florian Nicolai by just 60 points. If the Team Chain Reaction Cycles rider can clinch the win, he'll be the first man in the history of the sport to take three back to back series titles. The EWS caught up with the man himself, along with teammates Kelan Grant and Elliot Heap, as well as Team Manager Nigel Page, to discover what makes Sam one the greatest riders of all time.

  • 3 0
 I was so sad when he quit downhill and announced he'd ride EWS, at the time my mindset was that enduro was where downhillers that were slowing down went before retirement. I couldn't have been more wrong, and glad that I was too!
  • 3 0
 Best style eva.... looks like hes on a Sunday stroll and may be lucky to finish top 30, but always up there. It's hard to go fast, even harder to go fast and make it look this easy.
  • 2 2
 I know Mr. Hill would absolutely kill the downhill scene but he’s got higher priorities.
He could easily be a downhill World Cup champion and enduro as well he’s got the mentality and the skills but most of all the balls to go flat out..he’s a father now the downhill scene cannot be taken lightly ...I’m glad he’s happy with enduro!
  • 3 2
 Hill has different priorities. Gwin has Higher priorities.
  • 4 0
 Long live the warrior
  • 2 0
 It's been a tough season for the greats to put things together. I hope he clinches it !
  • 2 0
 Gosh my top rider! I hope he wins again. He deserves it!
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill is such a beast, one of my all time favourite people to watch ride their bike.
  • 1 0
 I sure hope Oakley blades don't make a come back
  • 1 0
 i dunno. those 100% sunnies that wyn and co rock are pretty close
  • 1 0
 Sam H1LL is gonna 3-Pete!!!!
  • 1 0
 This was 10 minutes too short Smile
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill is the coolest guy in racing change my mind.
  • 1 0
 enduro is the new downhill, change my mind

