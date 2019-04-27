VIDEOS

Video: CathroVision Breaks Down the Rock Garden - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 26, 2019
by Ben Cathro  


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Great edit Ben, it had to be the rock garden first up. Although I was hoping to see the guy at the end mince down for some everyman perspective
  • + 1
 So good to have Cathro for the season. Bring on the racing
  • + 1
 So good Ben!!! Love the ghosts!! Could they be a little bit darker?!
  • + 1
 Go bulldog!!

