VIDEOS
Video: CathroVision Breaks Down the Rock Garden - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 26, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Follow
Following
+ 1
fingerbangextreme
(8 mins ago)
Great edit Ben, it had to be the rock garden first up. Although I was hoping to see the guy at the end mince down for some everyman perspective
[Reply]
+ 1
Herb1234
(11 mins ago)
So good to have Cathro for the season. Bring on the racing
[Reply]
+ 1
iidsi
(2 mins ago)
So good Ben!!! Love the ghosts!! Could they be a little bit darker?!
[Reply]
+ 1
adirint
(10 mins ago)
Go bulldog!!
[Reply]
