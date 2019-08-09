Video: CathroVision captures the struggles of B practice

Aug 9, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

The conditions on the morning of first practice were lethal. Knowing how difficult the new steep section would be Ben headed straight there to capture the action before it dried out for A practice in the afternoon.

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Thanks for interesting content Ben!
  • + 1
 Poor Claudio

