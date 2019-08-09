Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision captures the struggles of B practice
Aug 9, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Tweet
The conditions on the morning of first practice were lethal. Knowing how difficult the new steep section would be Ben headed straight there to capture the action before it dried out for A practice in the afternoon.
Videos
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Score
Time
+ 2
RadekHart
(13 mins ago)
Thanks for interesting content Ben!
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(8 mins ago)
Poor Claudio
[Reply]
