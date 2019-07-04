Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Finds the Fast Lines in Andorra - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 4, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
There's dust in the air and corners getting blown out all over the place in Andorra. Ben Cathro is there to try and make some sense of the mess.
Racing and Events
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
DH Racing
Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
91509 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
88667 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
80104 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
65733 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
49141 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
45597 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
40561 views
Improving Mountain Biking One Design at a Time - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
38527 views
2 Comments
JesseMelamed
(47 mins ago)
Cathro! Another sweet video. I'm sure you've already planned it but I'd love to see how much time is gained by doing that new double lower down!
+ 3
kyle10bike
(1 hours ago)
Cathro V is the shit, buuuut I could really use some Wyn TV right now.
