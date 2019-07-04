Video: CathroVision Finds the Fast Lines in Andorra - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 4, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

There's dust in the air and corners getting blown out all over the place in Andorra. Ben Cathro is there to try and make some sense of the mess.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Cathrovision Ben Cathro Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH DH Racing


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Cathro! Another sweet video. I'm sure you've already planned it but I'd love to see how much time is gained by doing that new double lower down!
  • + 3
 Cathro V is the shit, buuuut I could really use some Wyn TV right now.

