Video: CathroVision Practice Analysis - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 31, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

Ben joins the legions of media stuck on Aonach Mor fighting against the elements to get some semi-decent content without ruining his equipment. Damp riding, line choice breakdowns, technique analysis and plenty of complaining within.

