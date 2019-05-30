Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Track Walk - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
May 30, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Follow
Following
Scotland has lived up to its reputation and put on a banquet of moisture and rocks for racers this weekend. Ben Cathro takes a look at the track and checks out the new Cannondale DH bike.
MENTIONS:
@ben-cathro
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
browner
(48 mins ago)
Cathrovision is my gossip girl
[Reply]
+ 1
l-JP-l
(17 mins ago)
Thanks for the tip on Matt Walker cathro. Fantasy team updated
#healingvibes
[Reply]
+ 1
ajantom
(38 mins ago)
Ah, been waiting all week for a dose of Cathro.
[Reply]
+ 1
rockchomper
(47 mins ago)
I love me some Cathrovision!
[Reply]
+ 0
mikejonesdh
(52 mins ago)
Nice hat.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 13
mikejonesdh
(1 hours ago)
Noooo!!!! So boring and over analyzed.
[Reply]
+ 8
BamaBiscuits
(55 mins ago)
Silence, infidel! Long live CathroVision ™
[Reply]
