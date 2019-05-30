VIDEOS

Video: CathroVision Track Walk - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 30, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

Scotland has lived up to its reputation and put on a banquet of moisture and rocks for racers this weekend. Ben Cathro takes a look at the track and checks out the new Cannondale DH bike.

MENTIONS: @ben-cathro


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
118172 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
65348 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53007 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
50472 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
44934 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
39827 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
39688 views
Review: 2019 Knolly Fugitive LT - A Tough, Versatile 29er
37033 views

7 Comments

  • + 3
 Cathrovision is my gossip girl
  • + 1
 Thanks for the tip on Matt Walker cathro. Fantasy team updated #healingvibes
  • + 1
 Ah, been waiting all week for a dose of Cathro.
  • + 1
 I love me some Cathrovision!
  • + 0
 Nice hat.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022934
Mobile Version of Website