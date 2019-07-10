Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision Track Walk - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Jul 10, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Tweet
"I've always wanted to ride/see this famous track and it does not disappoint. Very excited to see bikes on track tomorrow."
MENTIONS:
@ben-cathro
Posted In:
Videos
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
16 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
Drew-O
(1 hours ago)
Remember back when we didn't have CathroVision to take us through all the lines, just a shaky GoPro run from Claudio? This adds so much to the spectator experience!
[Reply]
+ 2
Captain-Spaulding
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, but Claudio's hungover, muppet like screaming will always be missed. Over analyzing each blade of grass and rock isn't near as fun. Informative…yes. Entertaining…no. Plus, F Cathro's hat.
[Reply]
+ 4
endlessblockades
(50 mins ago)
From its origins (in the 11th century), the village of Les Gets has had wood in its veins… The name “Les Gets” came from the local dialect words “gitte” or “giette” meaning the corridors used to send logs rapidly down the hillside.
[Reply]
+ 3
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
this track is gonna be mega physical ! haha who is fit and who can flat turn the best! its gonna be an interesting fantasy team this race.
[Reply]
+ 3
ratedgg13
(1 hours ago)
Too bad Sam Hill isn't around - he'd fit the bill. Given that he's not... think I might update my fantasy league to include the GOAT! Definitely still one of the fittest, strongest riders - and certainly has the experience to know how to handle the course.
[Reply]
+ 3
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
@ratedgg13
: holy crap!!!! Sam Hill would be awesome to see ride this track!
[Reply]
+ 2
ratedgg13
(38 mins ago)
@rockchomper
: foot out, flat out!
If Sam was on the course, he'd be my solid bet no question.
[Reply]
+ 5
scott-townes
(54 mins ago)
at least they're adding scrap metal to make it more exciting.
[Reply]
+ 2
Snapcatcher
(12 mins ago)
How good is Cathrovision. Takes World Cup coverage to another level. Builds the hype and lets us at home get as close to the event as possible.
[Reply]
+ 1
justgofaster
(9 mins ago)
i'ts gonna get wild with a little rain...
[Reply]
- 3
fphayton
(38 mins ago)
Can't believe we're still talking about bits of track from 2004, look at the progression of slopestyle and freeride. No wonder we are laughed at by sports like motocross, most beginners could get down most of this course, but these guys are some of the best bike riders on the planet.
[Reply]
+ 8
nouseforaname
(32 mins ago)
How much has motocross progressed? Or do they still just ride around a big field with some jumps? Do they have teeter totters or have to pull a mandatory backflip every lap? No? So it's still the same as it was 20 years ago? Right. #progress.
Most beginners could get down this course, if you gave them half an hour. Just like most beginner MX riders could get round an MX course. What makes racing racing is who can do it the fastest. This will be a balls to the wall speed fest with some great (hopefully caught on live TV) action.
[Reply]
+ 1
AlanMck
(16 mins ago)
LOL What are you on about
[Reply]
+ 1
fphayton
(1 hours ago)
LOL no way that's the World Cup track
[Reply]
+ 1
Richt2000
(28 mins ago)
YES! Was completely gutted when there was no Cathro-coverage for Vallnord
[Reply]
- 1
pst1969
(25 mins ago)
this shit... EWS has better dh. what is happen with dh. XCO has more tech dh.
[Reply]
