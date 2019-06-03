Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Motorway Analysis- Fort William DH World Cup
Jun 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
"The motorway was a hot topic during race runs. I went out to scope it out and see what tactics worked best."
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
EckNZ
(15 mins ago)
Great work Ben!
[Reply]
