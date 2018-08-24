VIDEOS

Video: Cathrovision - Practice Analysis La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The new track in La Bresse seems to have plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Here's your daily dose of side by side comparison, for the last World Cup of the season.

Credit: Ben Cathro.

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Cathro for Prime Minister!
  • + 3
 The best edits on Pinkbike!
  • + 2
 Man!! How cute is Tahnee with her helmet and goggles on haha
  • + 1
 That endo tho

