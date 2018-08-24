Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision - Practice Analysis La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Aug 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The new track in La Bresse seems to have plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Here's your daily dose of side by side comparison, for the last World Cup of the season.
Credit: Ben Cathro.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
Cob4lt
(18 mins ago)
Cathro for Prime Minister!
[Reply]
+ 3
leviatanouroboro
(17 mins ago)
The best edits on Pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 2
nicfugere
(14 mins ago)
Man!! How cute is Tahnee with her helmet and goggles on haha
[Reply]
+ 1
nicfugere
(10 mins ago)
That endo tho
[Reply]
4 Comments
