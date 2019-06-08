VIDEOS

Video: CathroVision Practice Analysis - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSo many crashes, bails and rad riding.Ben Cathro


13 Comments

  • + 8
 Cathro for Pope!
  • + 4
 Thank you Ben! All these Insights get me soooo stoked for Race day! I have never before enjoyed Worldcups that much! Keep up the great Work!!!
  • + 1
 “Chance favors the prepared mind.”

I’m glad you were prepared as it’s very cool to see these videos skyrocket in popularity!
(I’d say in quality also but they’ve always ben so.)
  • + 1
 Rob Warner...Big moustache - check. Sleeveless tanktop - check. Mirrored sunglasses - check. He seriously let the side down by not wearing his cut-off Daisy-Dukes...
  • + 2
 Rob Warner is actually planning a Village People revival. Looking forwards Smile
  • + 1
 ``Denim Destroyer``, what a great name for my next Brutal Hard-Core band Smile
  • + 1
 I really like your coverage, technical tips and general chilled attitude towards it all. Keep this up!
  • + 2
 BOOM, carbon handlebar's gone in the first corner!
  • + 1
 I saw a little poop moment there in the first seconds Smile
  • + 1
 Bet advice ever for first run.. Don't ruin yourself! lol.
  • + 1
 Hehehe good one on this +6:00 seconds thing
  • + 1
 Those offcamber crashes - oldschool dh crash videos.
  • + 1
 Good stuff

Post a Comment



