Video: CathroVision Practice Analysis - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 7, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
So many crashes, bails and rad riding.
—
Ben Cathro
13 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
nozes
(1 hours ago)
Cathro for Pope!
[Reply]
+ 4
bertifromsk
(1 hours ago)
Thank you Ben! All these Insights get me soooo stoked for Race day! I have never before enjoyed Worldcups that much! Keep up the great Work!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(38 mins ago)
“Chance favors the prepared mind.”
I’m glad you were prepared as it’s very cool to see these videos skyrocket in popularity!
(I’d say in quality also but they’ve always ben so.)
[Reply]
+ 1
Thor44
(36 mins ago)
Rob Warner...Big moustache - check. Sleeveless tanktop - check. Mirrored sunglasses - check. He seriously let the side down by not wearing his cut-off Daisy-Dukes...
[Reply]
+ 2
Franzzz
(14 mins ago)
Rob Warner is actually planning a Village People revival. Looking forwards
[Reply]
+ 1
Franzzz
(17 mins ago)
``Denim Destroyer``, what a great name for my next Brutal Hard-Core band
[Reply]
+ 1
Richt2000
(7 mins ago)
I really like your coverage, technical tips and general chilled attitude towards it all. Keep this up!
[Reply]
+ 2
sergeyeremin
(1 hours ago)
BOOM, carbon handlebar's gone in the first corner!
[Reply]
+ 1
Iwanttoride
(1 hours ago)
I saw a little poop moment there in the first seconds
[Reply]
+ 1
scar4me
(1 hours ago)
Bet advice ever for first run.. Don't ruin yourself! lol.
[Reply]
+ 1
Benjou
(46 mins ago)
Hehehe good one on this +6:00 seconds thing
[Reply]
+ 1
DuelingBanjos
(43 mins ago)
Those offcamber crashes - oldschool dh crash videos.
[Reply]
+ 1
boozed
(55 mins ago)
Good stuff
[Reply]
