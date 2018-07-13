VIDEOS

Video: Cathrovision - Practice Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Poor B practice gets the worst conditions. Slick and wild.

Credit: Ben Cathro

11 Comments

  • + 8
 I only started hearing about Ben's videos this season when Pinkbike started showing them, but I'm already a huge fan. Been taking some of the track and riding tips from the WC vids and applying them to my own trail riding and already seeing little bits of improvement here and there. Really appreciate all the work Ben, keep it up!
  • + 6
 Wet wooden bridges have bitten many a rider, and I always wanted to see inside a scram crank arm. Thanks
  • + 2
 Bed, this was one of the best episodes so far! I loved the good mix of riding advice, riders banter and overall good info!
  • + 1
 Ben*, sorry.
  • + 2
 Vimeo so I can pretend I'm working at my desk
  • + 1
 Seriously!
  • + 1
 Should've called this 'fundamentals'. well good
  • + 1
 Great as usual, good takes, good information, good interviews. Cheers
  • + 1
 Good stuff Ben! Cheers
