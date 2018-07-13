Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision - Practice Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
Jul 13, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Poor B practice gets the worst conditions. Slick and wild.
Credit: Ben Cathro
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
Tarekith
(45 mins ago)
I only started hearing about Ben's videos this season when Pinkbike started showing them, but I'm already a huge fan. Been taking some of the track and riding tips from the WC vids and applying them to my own trail riding and already seeing little bits of improvement here and there. Really appreciate all the work Ben, keep it up!
[Reply]
+ 6
bikes4kids
(1 hours ago)
Wet wooden bridges have bitten many a rider, and I always wanted to see inside a scram crank arm. Thanks
[Reply]
+ 2
Milko3D
(49 mins ago)
Bed, this was one of the best episodes so far! I loved the good mix of riding advice, riders banter and overall good info!
[Reply]
+ 1
Milko3D
(35 mins ago)
Ben*, sorry.
[Reply]
+ 2
honda50r
(1 hours ago)
Vimeo so I can pretend I'm working at my desk
[Reply]
+ 1
cmkneeland
(1 hours ago)
Seriously!
[Reply]
+ 1
squiffybiker
(15 mins ago)
Should've called this 'fundamentals'. well good
[Reply]
+ 1
lalodh
(36 mins ago)
Great as usual, good takes, good information, good interviews. Cheers
[Reply]
+ 1
Mtb4joe
(12 mins ago)
Good stuff Ben! Cheers
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
Bikeanics
(1 hours ago)
hello
[Reply]
+ 8
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
I think you might be looking for match.com to start some chitter chatter.
[Reply]
