Video: CathroVision Seeks Out the New Lines on the Val Di Sole World Cup Track Walk

Aug 1, 2019
by Ben Cathro  
Caution: Graphic Content

bigquotesThe World Cup track in Val Di Sole Italy is so full-on. Definitely waayyyyy up there for line choice so I'm going to have fun this weekend.


Bikeland Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Cathrovision Ben Cathro DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019


