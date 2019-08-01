Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Seeks Out the New Lines on the Val Di Sole World Cup Track Walk
Aug 1, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Follow
Following
Caution: Graphic Content
The World Cup track in Val Di Sole Italy is so full-on. Definitely waayyyyy up there for line choice so I'm going to have fun this weekend.
Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Cathrovision
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
Score
Time
+ 1
adirint
(13 mins ago)
This weekend would be awesome!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
