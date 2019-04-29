Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Studies Flat Turn Techniques - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 29, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
ZTom
(1 hours ago)
Cathrovision is the best part about the WC, well maybe apart from the actual race, but only by a small margin!
[Reply]
+ 3
mattg95
(43 mins ago)
I want to see a Jackson vs Cathro analysis-off. Each can analyse the other's footage, breaking it down into smaller and smaller detail until we're down to vibrating quarks. Then all rivalries will be put aside and mountain bikers will join as one as we marvel in the One True Secret of whatever it is that makes SuperBruni so damn fast.
[Reply]
+ 3
t1000
(1 hours ago)
Interesting as always! Learned a few things this week I can't wait to try on trails! Keep going Ben!
[Reply]
+ 3
Jacquers
(1 hours ago)
A study on off-camber turns could be interesting.
[Reply]
+ 1
bonkywonky
(23 mins ago)
Curious how fast Hill would have been in that corner..
[Reply]
+ 2
Northtwin
(48 mins ago)
Spot on CathroVision!
[Reply]
