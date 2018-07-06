Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision Track Analysis - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 5, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit: Ben Cathro
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
callumandhisbike
(1 hours ago)
Decent Vid, I reckon RB has hamstrung Ben a bit by limiting the amount of rider time in his video though. A bit daft if you ask me, this is the type of content everyone wants to see.
[Reply]
+ 5
laxguy
(49 mins ago)
absolutely agree, but I think Ben did a great job with what hes got!
[Reply]
+ 7
Bigwill13
(1 hours ago)
Always great!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
SnowshoeRider4Life
(24 mins ago)
Ben Cathro for line analysis at Rampage!
[Reply]
