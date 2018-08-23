Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
Aug 23, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ben Cathro take a walk down the brand new fresh World Cup La Bresse Downhill track.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
52820 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
46881 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
46425 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
46071 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
45340 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42474 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
42382 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
40942 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
shrockie
(44 mins ago)
Love these. Great job, Ben. Thanks for continuing to show Ben's videos, PB!
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(19 mins ago)
These make watching the races all the better! Thanks
[Reply]
+ 1
pargolf8
(26 mins ago)
Who was the wookie with no shoes?
[Reply]
+ 1
rockchomper
(46 mins ago)
Cathro for course preview !!! Come on Redbull just do it already!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020258
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment