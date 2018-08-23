VIDEOS

Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Ben Cathro take a walk down the brand new fresh World Cup La Bresse Downhill track.

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Love these. Great job, Ben. Thanks for continuing to show Ben's videos, PB!
  • + 1
 These make watching the races all the better! Thanks
  • + 1
 Who was the wookie with no shoes?
  • + 1
 Cathro for course preview !!! Come on Redbull just do it already!

