Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Aug 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The Mont-Sainte-Anne track is something else! Can't wait to see bikes on it.

Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro coming soon!

Credit: Ben Cathro.

12 Comments

  • + 5
 Came here thinking I might like to ride that track, left in tears and with the full understanding I want nothing to do with that beast. Feel kinda sorry for the bikes that are getting ready to get thrashed...espeically Brooks and Braytons bikes.
  • + 3
 I quite like Cathro's view of the Track, and I like Wyn's interaction with the racers. I hope it stays that way and they continue to do what they each do best - it seems like the pit-walks and rider interviews have increased a lot, making me worry that the riders will get frustrated and access will be lost...
  • + 5
 Ben is so good because of the quiet, thoughtful way he goes about making his videos. Thanks Ben!
  • + 1
 GoPro would make that look way different than CathroVision. I'd get bucked all over the place on that track and have no fun at all. Wow! Great walk and even better insights.
  • + 2
 I love Ben’s perspective and attention to detail. Nicely Done! Time for a fresh hat though...
  • + 3
 excellent insight once again, thanks dude!
  • + 2
 i want him to read me a bedtime story
  • + 1
 oh wow this is so soothing~
  • + 1
 "some ladies...they got balls too"
Kaitlyn jenner approves
;-)
  • + 1
 Ah, no mention of Dakota Norton!

