Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
Aug 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The Mont-Sainte-Anne track is something else! Can't wait to see bikes on it.
Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro coming soon!
Credit: Ben Cathro.
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
4xwednesdays
(1 hours ago)
#cathroforcoursepreview
Come on Red Bull. You know it makes sense
[Reply]
+ 2
4xwednesdays
(55 mins ago)
Agree? Get this signed!
www.change.org/p/red-bull-bike-ben-cathro-for-red-bull-dh-course-preview?recruiter=313142120&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition
[Reply]
+ 5
jackalope
(25 mins ago)
Came here thinking I might like to ride that track, left in tears and with the full understanding I want nothing to do with that beast. Feel kinda sorry for the bikes that are getting ready to get thrashed...espeically Brooks and Braytons bikes.
[Reply]
+ 3
Mngnt
(1 hours ago)
I quite like Cathro's view of the Track, and I like Wyn's interaction with the racers. I hope it stays that way and they continue to do what they each do best - it seems like the pit-walks and rider interviews have increased a lot, making me worry that the riders will get frustrated and access will be lost...
[Reply]
+ 5
PinkyScar
(1 hours ago)
Ben is so good because of the quiet, thoughtful way he goes about making his videos. Thanks Ben!
[Reply]
+ 1
trails801
(5 mins ago)
GoPro would make that look way different than CathroVision. I'd get bucked all over the place on that track and have no fun at all. Wow! Great walk and even better insights.
[Reply]
+ 2
Golden-G
(20 mins ago)
I love Ben’s perspective and attention to detail. Nicely Done! Time for a fresh hat though...
[Reply]
+ 3
blast-off
(1 hours ago)
excellent insight once again, thanks dude!
[Reply]
+ 2
iamameatpopsicle
(8 mins ago)
i want him to read me a bedtime story
[Reply]
+ 1
iamameatpopsicle
(9 mins ago)
oh wow this is so soothing~
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(14 mins ago)
"some ladies...they got balls too"
Kaitlyn jenner approves
;-)
[Reply]
+ 1
peterguns
(1 hours ago)
Ah, no mention of Dakota Norton!
[Reply]
12 Comments
Post a Comment