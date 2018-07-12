Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
Jul 12, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Cathro confirms: It's a steep as they say and at some points reaches 30 to 55 degrees.
Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro coming soon!
Credit: Ben Cathro.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
Robo88
(6 hours ago)
You just keep knocking them out the park Cathro!
[Reply]
+ 11
Spadluv
(4 hours ago)
How can you publish Cathro's and Wyn's trackwalks, but not Cédric Gracia's?
Check it out. There are tons of great insights from the creator of the track himself.
You can pick some great tips for your everyday riding as well
www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7yQtlAPaXQ
[Reply]
+ 6
Jono-wade
(4 hours ago)
Would love to see Ben commentating with Warner. Very knowledgeable and well spoken.
[Reply]
+ 2
EckNZ
(3 hours ago)
I was thinking that too!
[Reply]
+ 9
ThePeanutGallery
(2 hours ago)
Cathrovision Redbull course preview also? Fingers crossed.
[Reply]
+ 7
fingerbangextreme
(2 hours ago)
he should be doing the helmet cam previews (a) he won't be that rusty so should be able to send everything (b) he must be dying to get his V10 out and try out the lines and (c) I believe he can talk and ride at the same time and (d) I heard there's a vacancy...
[Reply]
+ 1
Spadluv
(2 hours ago)
@fingerbangextreme
: Did he get any WC results?
[Reply]
+ 4
c1c51
(2 hours ago)
@Spadluv
: 8th at fort bill in 2008 and still regularly on podiums at scottish downhill association races
www.rootsandrain.com/rider761/ben-cathro/results
[Reply]
+ 1
fingerbangextreme
(56 mins ago)
@c1c51
: just looking at champery 2007 results:
Claudio calouri 19th!
Cathro 51st
Special mention:
Adam brayton 6th
And a junior remi thirion 10th
[Reply]
+ 3
Brklss
(4 hours ago)
So, so good! Thank you very much, that's super insightful and you seem so genuinely happy and positive. A real feel good attitude!
[Reply]
+ 5
thingswelike
(6 hours ago)
Another fantastic vid full of insight. Thanks Ben!
[Reply]
+ 3
Waldon83
(3 hours ago)
Can someone get Ben a 'Cathrovision' hat ?
Also... grammer na
#i
- slippery, not slippy.
[Reply]
+ 3
qldmtb
(3 hours ago)
Slippy seems to be a UK thing, listen to any British motorsport commentary and you will hear it a lot.
[Reply]
+ 4
Proflexking666
(2 hours ago)
Born Slippy........
[Reply]
+ 3
AntN
(4 hours ago)
What are the rules in any on teams doing 'track modification'? Is it common place? Or a frowned apon?
[Reply]
+ 1
Spadluv
(3 hours ago)
I heard "track doping" has always been going on.
Riders would come during the night to remove a couple of rocks and roots troubling their minds.
Don't know what the penalty is though
[Reply]
+ 4
GDPipsqueak
(5 hours ago)
This is one of his best.
[Reply]
+ 1
EckNZ
(3 hours ago)
Thanks for another great video!
[Reply]
+ 1
PauRexs
(3 hours ago)
gold comment from G.Williamson
[Reply]
+ 1
GeeHad
(3 hours ago)
I've always wondered what a polish scouser accent sounds like.
[Reply]
+ 3
gibbon-on-an-orange
(3 hours ago)
I'm hearing more welsh than scouse. Polish/Welsh Pete.
[Reply]
+ 1
LemonadeMoney
(5 hours ago)
More of this please. Excellent.
[Reply]
+ 1
fattyheadshok
(4 hours ago)
Cathro... The man, the myth, the legend!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 12
YungSketchy
(5 hours ago)
This is so boring. Also crap hat
[Reply]
+ 2
AlexRob
(5 hours ago)
Obvious troll is obvious.
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(4 hours ago)
so (sk)edgy
[Reply]
Post a Comment