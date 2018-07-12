VIDEOS

Video: Cathrovision - Track Walk Analysis Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Cathro confirms: It's a steep as they say and at some points reaches 30 to 55 degrees.

Keep tuned to Pinkbike for Inside The Tape with Ben Cathro coming soon!

Credit: Ben Cathro.

26 Comments

  • + 21
 You just keep knocking them out the park Cathro!
  • + 11
 How can you publish Cathro's and Wyn's trackwalks, but not Cédric Gracia's?

Check it out. There are tons of great insights from the creator of the track himself.
You can pick some great tips for your everyday riding as well
www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7yQtlAPaXQ
  • + 6
 Would love to see Ben commentating with Warner. Very knowledgeable and well spoken.
  • + 2
 I was thinking that too!
  • + 9
 Cathrovision Redbull course preview also? Fingers crossed.
  • + 7
 he should be doing the helmet cam previews (a) he won't be that rusty so should be able to send everything (b) he must be dying to get his V10 out and try out the lines and (c) I believe he can talk and ride at the same time and (d) I heard there's a vacancy...
  • + 1
 @fingerbangextreme: Did he get any WC results?
  • + 4
 @Spadluv: 8th at fort bill in 2008 and still regularly on podiums at scottish downhill association races

www.rootsandrain.com/rider761/ben-cathro/results
  • + 1
 @c1c51: just looking at champery 2007 results:
Claudio calouri 19th!
Cathro 51st

Special mention:
Adam brayton 6th
And a junior remi thirion 10th
  • + 3
 So, so good! Thank you very much, that's super insightful and you seem so genuinely happy and positive. A real feel good attitude!
  • + 5
 Another fantastic vid full of insight. Thanks Ben!
  • + 3
 Can someone get Ben a 'Cathrovision' hat ?

Also... grammer na#i - slippery, not slippy.
  • + 3
 Slippy seems to be a UK thing, listen to any British motorsport commentary and you will hear it a lot.
  • + 4
 Born Slippy........
  • + 3
 What are the rules in any on teams doing 'track modification'? Is it common place? Or a frowned apon?
  • + 1
 I heard "track doping" has always been going on.
Riders would come during the night to remove a couple of rocks and roots troubling their minds.

Don't know what the penalty is though
  • + 4
 This is one of his best.
  • + 1
 Thanks for another great video!
  • + 1
 gold comment from G.Williamson
  • + 1
 I've always wondered what a polish scouser accent sounds like.
  • + 3
 I'm hearing more welsh than scouse. Polish/Welsh Pete.
  • + 1
 More of this please. Excellent.
  • + 1
 Cathro... The man, the myth, the legend!
Below threshold threads are hidden

