VIDEOS
Video: Cathrovision Track Walk - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 7, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Leogang has been mixed up, slowed down and tweaked.
—
Ben Cathro
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
browner
(1 hours ago)
more like slowogang am I right folks
[Reply]
+ 1
fingerbangextreme
(55 mins ago)
Nice
[Reply]
+ 1
priest55
(46 mins ago)
this guy ^
[Reply]
+ 4
Preachey
(1 hours ago)
A lot of the riders seem to not like the slow, tight corners but I'm a fan of seeing some low-speed sketchiness.
[Reply]
+ 2
bobthebiker123
(1 hours ago)
*Makea
[Reply]
+ 1
bobthebiker123
(1 hours ago)
Anyone else see Charlie Make
[Reply]
