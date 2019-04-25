Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: CathroVision Track Walk - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
Apr 25, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
WE ARE GO! So happy to be back presenting a fresh season of #CathroVision! Track here in Maribor is looking siiiiick!
MENTIONS:
@ben-cathro
26 Comments
+ 43
BRINKUK
(1 hours ago)
Ben. Post 6 minutes of footage at 2x speed and we can all use the YouTube players speed controls to play back at 0.5x speed for a cheeky double up!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(34 mins ago)
Nice play
[Reply]
+ 34
usmbc-co-uk
(2 hours ago)
Can I be the first to say fu** Red Bull. Nothing screams money grabbers like their new 3 min rule for on venue footage,
Keep the faith Ben, literally thousands want to see you stuff, Redbull need to stop going on like a rich spoilt brat
[Reply]
+ 5
Conanangus
(1 hours ago)
It’s not even like he competes with any they’re producing either
[Reply]
+ 6
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
#REDBULL
You've just lost a customer if you strangle our beloved content creators. Cathrovision is revered by vast legions of internet fans.
[Reply]
+ 13
Preachey
(1 hours ago)
RedBull ruining Cathrovision, as is becoming tradition. I just don't have much interest in watching faceless names riding an unknown track, which is what the World Cups would be for me without the combination of Cathrovision and WynTV. The track walks and pit chat are so important for my hype and enjoyment of the event that at this point I don't even know if I'll bother staying up past midnight to watch the race on Sunday.
[Reply]
+ 2
Nealy
(27 mins ago)
Wyn didn’t get the memo !
[Reply]
+ 1
Preachey
(16 mins ago)
@Nealy
: Apparently Cathro is the only one who did, because Finn Iles's one is like 8 minutes too. Maybe racers get special permissions..?
In any case, thanks for the heads up so I can go watch it before RedBull gets it taken down
[Reply]
+ 8
x-rider
(1 hours ago)
As much as I respect RB for all their sponsorship money in all sorts of sports, I also respect the low budget bloggers / commentators / vloggers for their amassing work and true behind the scene footage. The whole Worldcup circuit benefits from such guys as Cathro as they are able to show independent content, track insights even racer love and they keep the masses chilled before the main venue.
@redbull
rethink the 3 min rule or give this man a job.
The small independent vloggers do you no harm at all they are the needed addition to your media coverage.
[Reply]
+ 8
joncopp
(1 hours ago)
Cathrovision compliments and builds anticpation for the main event. I want to see more of the track and hear Ben's insight on where things are going to shake down. 3 minutes - too short. I'd like to see 10 mins to really appreciate what the track is like and set the context for the next few days.
[Reply]
+ 6
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
I emailed redbull and let them know my disapproval ! if us pinkbikers band together and flood their email and insta posts we can probably get them to remove the three minute rule!!!! COME ON PB LETS DO THIS!!!! for Ben and Wyn and ALL of us!
[Reply]
+ 4
ianswilson815
(51 mins ago)
Nothing that pre and post race filmers like Cathro or Wyn do has any negative impact on the live feeds that redbull puts on. They only help to enhance the overall coverage and insight and I think it could be hugely beneficial for Redbull to work with folks like this instead of limiting them. Redbull doesn't put on track analysis or pit chats, nor do I think they should because these guys have much better insights and connections than some redbull filmographer does. Let them do their thing, please stop trying to take away their access especially since it does not have any influence on your live coverage.
[Reply]
+ 7
kipvr
(1 hours ago)
Red Bull, what are you thinking???
Cathro, keep it up man love the insights...
[Reply]
+ 4
Panda-G
(1 hours ago)
It'd be fantastic if Red Bull backed Cathrovision and let Ben go back to making the longer vidoes with more in depth stuff like line choice analysis, just as he did when he started these vdeos, but Red Bull deserve praise for chucking so much money at racing, not criticism or F- Yous.
[Reply]
+ 1
markmcm
(38 mins ago)
I agree. I could watch the line choice analysis for hours.
[Reply]
+ 6
Bfc
(1 hours ago)
Redbull stop being a REDBULLY!!
[Reply]
+ 2
mpope
(1 hours ago)
I heard that redbull gives you the floppy dopper after only 3 minutes. It really is a shame that good content and free redbull adveritiment potential are lost due to some dumb rules. Let the man and his hat nerd out with the rest of us!
[Reply]
+ 3
cmcc
(58 mins ago)
Let the man have whatever time he needs to let the DH fans get a proper appraisal of the venue! Red Bull what is your problem?? Give this dude some respect!!!! He does a great job.
[Reply]
+ 1
BigAlfonz
(10 mins ago)
A 3 minute rule makes no sense whatsoever. If anything, Red Bull should be paying Cathro for providing his extra (and excellent) coverage that only enhances their event/product. That coverage should be allowed to be as long as possible.
[Reply]
+ 1
bderricks
(29 mins ago)
Give Ben more time to break down riders and features! The third party coverage is what turns a world cup weekend into a proper 'weekend event' rather than just a 2-hour race broadcast. Your average sports fan might be content with a condensed version of the main event, but I think most serious mountain bikers as a whole are hungry for the additional content that helps to understand the size and scale of the features, and the risk/reward of different line choices far beyond what is shown during the broadcast. When Warner is saying "The camera doesn't show it, but this jump is absolutely massive," or "There are only 3 men that have hit this line all week," I want the full inside scoop!- It only enhances the experience. The less pre-race content I check out, the less invested I am in a race, and the more likely I am to just skip through to the riders I like. Finally, if you're really worried about Mr. Cathro outshining your official content then perhaps make him a part of it? Imagine what he could produce with an actual budget...
[Reply]
+ 4
EckNZ
(1 hours ago)
Need more Cathro! 3mins just isn't enough.
[Reply]
+ 2
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
I think its time to start drinking monster
[Reply]
+ 5
yzedf
(1 hours ago)
The true answer is beer...
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(42 mins ago)
What’s their interest in keeping his videos short? (Sorry if it’s obvious but I don’t get it.)
[Reply]
+ 1
zyoungson
(27 mins ago)
Was still a good video even with the 3 minute rule, props to cathro.
[Reply]
+ 1
ckooi
(42 mins ago)
not cool REDBULL!
[Reply]
