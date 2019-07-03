Video: CathroVision Track Walk - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 3, 2019
by Ben Cathro  

Ben Cathro takes a look at the 2019 Vallnord World Cup track and sees more of Rachel Atherton's leg than he was expecting.

Vallnord Bike Park
Vallnord Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Cathrovision Ben Cathro DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • + 4
 Ben for Prime Minister. Vote here >>>>>
  • + 1
 Well Ben, you`re doing it on purpose with that cap, aren`t you? I`m gonna send you a straw hat with a MIPS system. You`ll love it ;-)
  • + 1
 Cathro is back, WC DH weekend starts now.

