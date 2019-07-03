Pinkbike.com
Video: CathroVision Track Walk - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 3, 2019
by
Ben Cathro
Ben Cathro takes a look at the 2019 Vallnord World Cup track and sees more of Rachel Atherton's leg than he was expecting.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Samuel-L-Jackson
(43 mins ago)
Ben for Prime Minister. Vote here >>>>>
[Reply]
+ 1
Franzzz
(54 mins ago)
Well Ben, you`re doing it on purpose with that cap, aren`t you? I`m gonna send you a straw hat with a MIPS system. You`ll love it ;-)
[Reply]
+ 1
DuelingBanjos
(12 mins ago)
Cathro is back, WC DH weekend starts now.
[Reply]
