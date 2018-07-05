VIDEOS

Video: Cathrovision Track Walk - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Jul 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Credit: Ben Cathro

7 Comments

  • + 15
 These are the insights we are looking for. Please Redbull, pay the man, put together a long form 30 minute show about line choices, track changes, rider preferences and general Cathroness. It would seriously enhance the world cup viewing experience.
  • + 4
 Couldn't agree more — you get a much better sense of the track etc. from his videos.
  • + 2
 Plus his accent is dreamy Lol! Seriously good insight though, and very well presented.
  • + 1
 @ridestuff: reminds me of the dude from Art Attack a kids show
  • + 1
 @bathman: This is an inside line, this is an inside line, THIS IS AN INSIDE LINE!!!!!!!! This is Cathrovision.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFqCl_GvHe0
  • + 2
 Cathro rules.
  • + 1
 Awesome! Great to see the whole track!

