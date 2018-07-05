Pinkbike.com
Video: Cathrovision Track Walk - Val di Sole World Cup 2018
Jul 5, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Credit: Ben Cathro
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 15
Patrick9-32
(42 mins ago)
These are the insights we are looking for. Please Redbull, pay the man, put together a long form 30 minute show about line choices, track changes, rider preferences and general Cathroness. It would seriously enhance the world cup viewing experience.
[Reply]
+ 4
tamallama
(38 mins ago)
Couldn't agree more — you get a much better sense of the track etc. from his videos.
[Reply]
+ 2
ridestuff
(36 mins ago)
Plus his accent is dreamy Lol! Seriously good insight though, and very well presented.
[Reply]
+ 1
bathman
(15 mins ago)
@ridestuff
: reminds me of the dude from Art Attack a kids show
[Reply]
+ 1
Patrick9-32
(13 mins ago)
@bathman
: This is an inside line, this is an inside line, THIS IS AN INSIDE LINE!!!!!!!! This is Cathrovision.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFqCl_GvHe0
[Reply]
+ 2
CanBLine
(9 mins ago)
Cathro rules.
[Reply]
+ 1
seanaw71
(11 mins ago)
Awesome! Great to see the whole track!
[Reply]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFqCl_GvHe0
