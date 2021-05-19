Video: Cecile & Cedric Ravanel's Young Enduro Team is Impressive at a Training Camp in Spain

May 19, 2021
by Ravanel-MTB  

bigquotesTheir faces say it all.
A young team looking ahead.
Working hard to progress and be at their best.
Our last training camp with the COMMENCAL HQ crew was full of lessons and rich in emotions.
Now we're ready to start the season.COMMENCAL ENDURO TEAM

Edit by @pangovisual

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Commencal Cecile Ravanel


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
87607 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
74597 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
66095 views
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
61540 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
56925 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
56690 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
53406 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
43407 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Future Facing=Future Racing
  • 1 0
 Inderesting !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007111
Mobile Version of Website