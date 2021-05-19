Pinkbike.com
Video: Cecile & Cedric Ravanel's Young Enduro Team is Impressive at a Training Camp in Spain
May 19, 2021
by
Ravanel-MTB
Tweet
Their faces say it all.
A young team looking ahead.
Working hard to progress and be at their best.
Our last training camp with the COMMENCAL HQ crew was full of lessons and rich in emotions.
Now we're ready to start the season.
COMMENCAL ENDURO TEAM
Edit by
@pangovisual
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Cecile Ravanel
BartDM
(9 mins ago)
Future Facing=Future Racing
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Inderesting !
