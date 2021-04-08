Video: Cécile Ravanel Confirms Retirement & Celebrates Mentorship Role in ‘New Beginnings’

Cécile and Cédric Ravanel's lives have always revolved around riding bikes. They have done it all. And won a lot! In 2019, after three years at the top of the Enduro World Series, Cécile crashed whilst training and suffered serious injury. It was an injury which slowly forced her to retire from racing in February 2021, and to allow her to concentrate on a new goal; training young riders!This quote alone sums up Cécile's motivation and her state of mind. She said,A new beginning which is ultimately nothing more than the continuation of her entire magnificent career!Rider : Cecile RavanelFilm & Edit : Gaetan ClaryPhotos : Mathieu Ruffray / Nico Brizin / Sven Martin