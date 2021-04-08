Video: Cécile Ravanel Confirms Retirement & Celebrates Mentorship Role in ‘New Beginnings’

Apr 8, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Cécile and Cédric Ravanel's lives have always revolved around riding bikes. They have done it all. And won a lot! In 2019, after three years at the top of the Enduro World Series, Cécile crashed whilst training and suffered serious injury. It was an injury which slowly forced her to retire from racing in February 2021, and to allow her to concentrate on a new goal; training young riders!

This quote alone sums up Cécile's motivation and her state of mind. She said, "It's definitely motivating, to look forward to seeing how far they can go, how far we can accompany them. It's almost more stressful than when you're on the bike!"

A new beginning which is ultimately nothing more than the continuation of her entire magnificent career!

Rider : Cecile Ravanel
Film & Edit : Gaetan Clary
Photos : Mathieu Ruffray / Nico Brizin / Sven Martin











Posted In:
Videos Commencal Cecile Ravanel


8 Comments

  • 17 0
 Sad to see here leave, such a badass on a bike. However, cheers and kudos to her. May her future be fulfilled with training new riders to shred as hard as she did. The race scene will miss you Cecile.
  • 5 0
 I started riding again after a lot of years off the bike, watching her conquer the women's division in ews I was stoked to see her ride. Well good luck to her in everything she does.
  • 5 0
 What a champ !
  • 3 0
 Such a dominant racer. Sad to see her go but excited for EWS. Best of luck grooming the next generation of racers.
  • 3 0
 Was looking forward to her dominant return to racing. Going to miss her. Congrats on a stellar racing career.
  • 1 0
 Forever a legend!! Most badass and genuine competitor in the field. Never lacking humor, a good line advice our a supporting word. Miss you Cecili
  • 2 1
 Damn !
  • 6 0
 Yeah... Not many athletes go out at the very very top, but that's where she was

Post a Comment



