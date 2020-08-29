Pinkbike.com
Video: Cecile Ravanel, Ed Masters, & More Play the Gowaan Girls' Hilarious Game Show at EWS Zermatt
Aug 29, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
The Gowaan Girls have some unique challenges for their fellow Enduro World Series competitors and they look like a lot of fun.
Posted In:
Videos
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
Bex Baraona
Cecile Ravanel
Ed Masters
Greg Callaghan
Isabeau Courdurier
Martha Gill
Miranda Miller
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Jasonlove
(6 mins ago)
Haha!!! ALN on the phone!
[Reply]
1
0
TreeBeak
(4 mins ago)
Yup, these two are superb. Full of life and fun
[Reply]
