Video: Cecile Ravanel is Charging Hard Again

Apr 14, 2020
by Ravanel-MTB  

bigquotesI guess calling somewhere ’Home’ means way more than we think.
I live in the South of France and I know this is definitely where I want to stay in the future. This is where I grew up and where my family and friends are.
Looking for some new places has always been something I enjoyed a lot and this edit is a simple way to share this passion with you.Cécile Ravanel, 14th of April 2020



Video et photo produced by @pangovisual

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Glad to see her ripping again. Women's EWS would have been intense with both Cordurier and Ravanel at it. Also, that matte tan frame with the red Lyrik looks gorgeous.
  • 1 0
 Fantastic for Ravanel! So good to see and hear that she's recovering well. As for your comment that the "Women's EWS would have been intense with both Cordurier and Ravanel at it"

It wasn't... in 2018 Ravanel just destroyed her on pretty much every stage of every race (there might have been a few exceptions but I'm not going to dig through it all).

It will be great to have her back... but if we're being honest, the racing was more interesting without her.

Who knows though... maybe Cordurier is getting faster and maybe Ravanel will be a step behind. We'll have to wait until the 2021 EWS season to find out.
  • 1 0
 The sad music is for all of us who cant go out for a decent ride anymore. :/

