Video: Cédric Gracia on Taking Risks & Building A Bike Brand in 'Getting Personal'
Nov 15, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Cédric Gracia is an MTB celebrity. Now, at the age of forty one and facing a completely different stage in his professional career, he looks back and talks with us from a deep personal perspective.
—
Forestal Bikes
Posted In:
Videos
Forestral Bikes
Cedric Gracia
3 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
jlawie
(1 hours ago)
On the topic of getting personal with Cedric... Our friends woke up after a drunken night in Fort William to find a picture of Cedrics balls on their phone! Legend!!
[Reply]
5
0
tobiusmaximum
(40 mins ago)
How did he know they were Cedrics? They must’ve got very personal...
[Reply]
1
0
Lasse2000
(44 mins ago)
Can‘t figure out, what motor is it? Mahle? Minimal assist it seems like the Fazua.
[Reply]
