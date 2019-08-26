Video: Celebrate International Dog Day with This Trail Dog Compilation

Happy International Dog Day! We felt it necessary to celebrate our furry trail companions. We coordinated with local riders and trail builders to display the joy that is riding with your dog and we hope you're as entertained as we are! We believe your companion deserves to be celebrated as well, so be sure to take them out for their favorite walk, swim, hike, to the dog park, or on a ride if they're a capable trail dog.

If your dog wants to look stylish on the trails and has been looking for a way to give back to its brethren, we now have a limited run of PNW Components bandanas available here on our website. 100% of proceeds generated from the sale of the bandanas will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society


100% of proceeds from doggo bandanas go directly to Best Friends Animal Society

DISCLAIMER: Not all dogs are capable of being trail dogs. Please consider the safety of your dog, yourself, and the riders you share the trail with before attempting to take your dog with you on a ride. In a new situation your furry friend may behave erratically, causing harm to itself and those around it and it is incredibly important to gauge the abilities, physical fitness of your dog, as well as the mental aptitude for reacting to fast moving objects and changing surroundings, before taking them on the trails.

Thank you to all of the riders and their dogs that volunteered their own time to make this project happen! We thoroughly enjoyed working with you and love all that you do for our local riding scene!

7 Comments

  • + 7
 I'm a simple man, I see dog, I click watch
  • + 3
 Hey man I feel ya, this was by far one of the most fun projects we've worked on! More dog vids please
  • + 3
 I love my trail dog, best companion ever, even though she might slow me down sometimes, it's definitely worth it.
  • + 2
 Just getting out there is all that matters! They love it.
  • + 3
 Pups!!!!
  • + 1
 You never ride alone with a traildog out there with you!
  • + 1
 Doggies!!! Yaas.

