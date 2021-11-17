Video: Celebrating 20 Years of Epic Bikepark Leogang

A lot has happened here in the bike park and I have great respect for the people who had the courage to start this project 20 years ago. After the initial challenges, not only the bike park steadily expanded, but a whole network of trails and countless options outside the bike park were created for activity-seeking tourists in Saalfelden Leogang. Thanks to the many event highlights and offers for mountain bike riders, touring cyclists, e-bike riders and hikers and due to the cooperation with the Leoganger Bergbahnen and the Epic Bikepark Leogang, the region of Saalfelden Leogang has become an internationally acclaimed tourist destination.

The success of our work and our offer is also reflected in our visitor numbers. We now have a 50:50 distribution between summer and winter in terms of the number of overnight stays. However, we will not rest on this success. We are already working on a whole series of new projects and are constantly expanding our range. One can look forward to the future. — Marco Pointner, Managing Director of Saalfelden Leogang Touristik