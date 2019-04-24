Video: Celebrating a Special Connection in 'A Rider's Best Friend'

Before bikes, I rode horses. The beautiful part of horseback riding was being able to share the experience with an animal and working with that animal to do something that we both loved. When I first left the sport, losing this connection I was so used to sharing with another animal was really tough.
Being able to ride bikes with my dog Zoe, however, has given me back that same feeling. When we cruise down the trails together, I know she enjoys it as much as I do. When we zone out after a ride, I can tell that she relives all the beautiful moments that we shared out on the trail. When we close our eyes, we are both back on the trails, choosing our lines and flowing with the forest. Zoe is the best ride partner I could ask for. Always keen for an adventure on the trails, she seems to understand the sensory beauty of the sport in a way that few others do.
Riding: @jopeters
Video and Photos: Max McCulloch Visuals/ NOBL Wheels
MENTIONS: @NOBLwheels
