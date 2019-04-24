VIDEOS

Video: Celebrating a Special Connection in 'A Rider's Best Friend'

Apr 24, 2019
by Joanna Peters  
A Rider's Best Friend

by jogpeters
Views: 287    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


Before bikes, I rode horses. The beautiful part of horseback riding was being able to share the experience with an animal and working with that animal to do something that we both loved. When I first left the sport, losing this connection I was so used to sharing with another animal was really tough.

Being able to ride bikes with my dog Zoe, however, has given me back that same feeling. When we cruise down the trails together, I know she enjoys it as much as I do. When we zone out after a ride, I can tell that she relives all the beautiful moments that we shared out on the trail. When we close our eyes, we are both back on the trails, choosing our lines and flowing with the forest. Zoe is the best ride partner I could ask for. Always keen for an adventure on the trails, she seems to understand the sensory beauty of the sport in a way that few others do.


Photo NOBL Wheels Max McCulloch Visuals
Photo NOBL Wheels Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo NOBL Wheels Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo NOBL Wheels Max McCulloch Visuals
Photo NOBL Wheels Max McCulloch Visuals

Riding: @jopeters
Video and Photos: Max McCulloch Visuals/ NOBL Wheels

MENTIONS: @NOBLwheels


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
201339 views
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
151097 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
69983 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
52959 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
50914 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
50361 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
49523 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
44243 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 That dog corners a lot better than I do.
  • + 1
 Love riding with my dog, best riding partner no doubt!
  • + 1
 AWESOME
  • + 1
 Doggo

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029636
Mobile Version of Website