Video: Celebrating Canada Day Sun Peaks Style

Happy Canada Day!
Last year we decided it was time to add a little more flow to our otherwise rough and rowdy nature here at Sun Peaks Bike Park. We brought the talented crew from Lifetime Outdoor on board for the summer and after few months of hard work our brand new, top-to-bottom jump trail Canada Line emerged from the mountainside.
Now that Canada Line is complete, we figure what better way to celebrate July 1 than by grabbing a buddy and going for a rip! Dylan Sherrard and Kyleigh Stewart did just that, cheered on by plenty of the locals.
We’re now open for the season here in Sun Peaks and while we can’t promise you a Sasquatch sighting every ride, we are stoked to be offering up plenty of lift-accessed fun this summer. Things are a little different in 2020 for obvious reasons, with a range of new operating procedures in place to help keep everyone safe and having an enjoyable experience on the trails and throughout the resort. While you’re here please make sure to keep an eye out for our COVID-19 information signage, keep an appropriate distance from other groups in our extended lift line, and respect directions given by our staff. You can check out some more info on our new chairlift practices here
This summer the number of lift tickets that will be available for sale each day will be limited. So, if you’re planning a visit you should buy your tickets online, ahead of time via our online store
. If you don’t then you risk showing up in Sun Peaks and not being able to ride. No one wants that, so please make sure you lock things in before you get here.
We’re stoked to be operating seven days a week this summer, with both the chairlift and Progression Park carpets running from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Regular daily operations will run until September 13, followed by bonus weekends September 18 to 20 and 25 to 27 to finish things off. We’ve had a wet spring but the majority of our trails are already open, with the full line-up following as soon as they are a bit drier and Trail Crew has had a chance to finish any post-winter repairs. New favourites Canada Line and Bermalade are rolling sweet right now, plus all the classics like Honey Drop and Smitty’s Steeps are in prime condition.
A big thanks to Lone Wolf Productions, Dylan, and Kyleigh for working with us on this video, as well as everyone who came out and helped create some mayhem on the trail. Here is a peek behind the scenes of one of the most fun shoots we’ve worked on in awhile:
Enjoy the video and we’ll see you soon eh!
- The Sun Peaks Bike Park team
