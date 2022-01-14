Video: Celebrating Dirt Jumping at Dirt Sessions 2021 in La Poma

Open to the public since 2005, it’s incredible to see how La Poma has changed and evolved, and many riders would agree that it’s one of the best spots in the world. We’ve spent hundreds of hours at La Poma in our teenage years and part of our adulthood, and the positive impact that it has had on us and the European Dirt Jump scene over the years is undeniable.
The Happy Ride Weekend, La Poma’s annual Dirt event since 2008, didn’t happen last year, but we did something about it to give back to our local scene and Dirt Jump community. On December 11 and 12 of 2021, more than a hundred riders and photographers from different parts of Spain and Europe came to Barcelona to participate in our first-ever Dirt Sessions at La Poma Bikepark.
The main idea behind Dirt Sessions is to bring dirt jumpers and like-minded individuals together to celebrate Dirt Jump culture and lifestyle. It’s a gathering to shed light on an underserved niche within cycling and push self-expression and creativity forward, with categories and prizes for riders and photographers of all genders and ages.
Unlike the typical contest run format, at Dirt Sessions, nobody felt pressured to do anything they wouldn’t want. The vibes we all felt were very special. You could see all the riders smiling on the way back to the start line and cheering on each other. The winners were selected based on their riding performance during jam sessions at La Poma’s Small line, the classic MBA line, and the Big line.
For the photo contest, more than a hundred images were submitted via Instagram using #NightmaresDirtSessions. To help us decide the winning photos, we counted on the eyes, taste, and experience of three old-time friends and photographers: Cristóbal Batlle, Pol A. Foguet, and Alex Domingo. They now shoot different disciplines, lifestyle, car culture, and fashion but have deep roots in Dirt Jumping. These were the winning images:400 [Failed to load instagram embed]https://instagr.am/p/CXwj0pHMot1&maxwidth=1000
Attendees visited our exclusive DARK BLACK gallery, an installation built to discover our apparel pieces and accessories
, see a photography exhibition, and other related products.
Next to it, the guys at News & Coffee offered specialty coffee and a curated selection of alternative magazines, and Canyon had demo bikes to test at their booth. There, you could also register for a special raffle of their new Stitched 360.
If you'd like to see more, we’ve compiled the best photos from the weekend and made a digital gallery
. If you were there, we hope it brings you good memories, and if you weren’t able to attend, we hope to see you next time.Bicycle Nightmares
0 Comments
Post a Comment