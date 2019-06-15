Video: Celebrating Father's Day with Ethan & Andrew Shandro in 'Son's Gonna Rise'

For Ethan and Andrew Shandro, time in the outdoors has always revolved around riding bikes. Of course, when your dad is a two-time world cup winner and a freeride legend, it’s not surprising to learn that the bike would play a huge role in shaping Ethan’s youth. But that’s not the point here. The point is that you don’t have to be one of the world’s best mountain bikers to have an amazing experience with your kids in the woods. You just gotta go into those woods with your kids and then good things will happen. After all, there’s no better way to nurture a relationship than time spent outside. And maybe one day... your little shredder will be leaving you in their dust.