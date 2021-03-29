Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'

Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky are on a mission - a mission to change the idea that people in larger bodies can't ride bikes. The duo aims to make cycling more inclusive, beyond just inviting people of all sizes to ride bikes, but by changing the entire idea of what it means to be a cyclist — not just on screens, but on trails and in people’s minds.Director: Zeppelin ZeeripProducer: Zac RamrasDirector of Photography: Michael BrownEditor: Michael BrownSound Design: Avery SandackAnimation: Studio DialogStarring: Kailey KorhauserMarley BlonskyMusic: Easy GiantRigger: Kyle MetzgerNative Lands: Duwamish, Coast Salish, Kalapuya, Chemapho, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Alsea, Tillamook, Siletz, and Yakina.Additional Thanks: Corvallis Bicycle Collective, Black Rock Mountain Bike Association, Velo Orange, Free Range Bike Shop