Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'

Mar 29, 2021
Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky are on a mission - a mission to change the idea that people in larger bodies can't ride bikes. The duo aims to make cycling more inclusive, beyond just inviting people of all sizes to ride bikes, but by changing the entire idea of what it means to be a cyclist — not just on screens, but on trails and in people’s minds.

Director: Zeppelin Zeerip
Producer: Zac Ramras
Director of Photography: Michael Brown
Editor: Michael Brown
Sound Design: Avery Sandack
Animation: Studio Dialog
Starring: Kailey Korhauser
Marley Blonsky
Music: Easy Giant
Rigger: Kyle Metzger

Native Lands: Duwamish, Coast Salish, Kalapuya, Chemapho, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Alsea, Tillamook, Siletz, and Yakina.

Additional Thanks: Corvallis Bicycle Collective, Black Rock Mountain Bike Association, Velo Orange, Free Range Bike Shop

  • 29 1
 Perhaps the demographic that needs to ride bikes the most. We should be as positive, uplifting, and encouraging as possible to people looking to better themselves by riding bikes.
  • 5 0
 EDIT: after watching the video, there are some great quotes.

"Our bodies are meant to move. It doesn't matter what size you are".

Some might say this video is trying to destigmatize an unhealthy lifestyle, and/or encourage people who are over weight to be comfortable with their current weight. I'm not sure. Few people respond well to negative reinforcement. The woman in the video talks about her memories of weight loss attempts as "negative narratives" and "negative thoughts". Yes, we shouldn't ignore nutritional science and what actual healthy bodies are, but idk if you're cycling often its only a matter of time before you become healthier than you were before. "To me, the motivation to cycle as a way to lose weight was not a healthy way to approach cycling". Probably true. We need to do find exercise that we first and foremost enjoy, otherwise its unlikely we will be able to stick with it as a lifestyle.
  • 1 3
 I agree that we should be as positive, encouraging, and uplifting as possible, but I have to disagree with the "need" to ride sentiment and would suggest more of a "absolutely, you are able, and we welcome you" sentiment. The "need" suggests the idea that people must work to be smaller, rather than enjoying themselves as they are. IMO, cycling needs more space to celebrate people (and let folks celebrate themselves) as they are rather than creating additional routes for them to strive to fit our ideals.
  • 5 0
 @squid2: I use "need" from a health perspective. It is pretty established science that being overweight not only is associated with poor health outcomes, it causes it. A healthy body contributes to a healthy mind. Individually and societally we would all be better off if we were healthier.
  • 2 0
 100% accurate. A simple smile or thumbs up to the people just starting out will have a huge impact on their mindset and willingness to keep going.

As a side note, a large percentage of people that are thin are incredibly unhealthy. There are serious stigmas in society that are based on fashion (thin, heavy, dark, light, etc) and have nothing to do with health or wellbeing.
  • 2 0
 I think it's great!! Some of people I know who have ridden bikes from being fuller shapes have had some amazing stories and achievements to share and empower people, so good seeing this kinda thing - more please
  • 3 0
 So pleased they didn't over do the use of slow mo just to make it not look slow
  • 3 0
 This is rad.

