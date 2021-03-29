Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'

Kailey Kornhauser and Marley Blonsky are on a mission - a mission to change the idea that people in larger bodies can't ride bikes. The duo aims to make cycling more inclusive, beyond just inviting people of all sizes to ride bikes, but by changing the entire idea of what it means to be a cyclist — not just on screens, but on trails and in people’s minds.
Director: Zeppelin Zeerip
Producer: Zac Ramras
Director of Photography: Michael Brown
Editor: Michael Brown
Sound Design: Avery Sandack
Animation: Studio Dialog
Starring: Kailey Korhauser
Marley Blonsky
Music: Easy Giant
Rigger: Kyle Metzger
Native Lands: Duwamish, Coast Salish, Kalapuya, Chemapho, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Alsea, Tillamook, Siletz, and Yakina.
Additional Thanks: Corvallis Bicycle Collective, Black Rock Mountain Bike Association, Velo Orange, Free Range Bike Shop
"Our bodies are meant to move. It doesn't matter what size you are".
Some might say this video is trying to destigmatize an unhealthy lifestyle, and/or encourage people who are over weight to be comfortable with their current weight. I'm not sure. Few people respond well to negative reinforcement. The woman in the video talks about her memories of weight loss attempts as "negative narratives" and "negative thoughts". Yes, we shouldn't ignore nutritional science and what actual healthy bodies are, but idk if you're cycling often its only a matter of time before you become healthier than you were before. "To me, the motivation to cycle as a way to lose weight was not a healthy way to approach cycling". Probably true. We need to do find exercise that we first and foremost enjoy, otherwise its unlikely we will be able to stick with it as a lifestyle.
As a side note, a large percentage of people that are thin are incredibly unhealthy. There are serious stigmas in society that are based on fashion (thin, heavy, dark, light, etc) and have nothing to do with health or wellbeing.
