Video: Celebrating the Day of the Dead - Transierra Norte 2019

Jerome Clementz and Ludo May enjoying the first ride of what would become the "Party Bus"

Rain or shine,

mud or dry,

we pedal and ride

the paths of life.

Certainty is always there

but is named differently,

Death is her name

and this day is her’s!

Remember the past ones

and rejoice the present

party all-day

for tomorrow…

we pedal away!

Transierra Norte made a party

and we all got rowdy

food and mezcal we had

and we are all dreaming to go back!

We had a damp one this year, nonetheless, the stoke was high all time!

Last minute set ups!

Botsy Phillips an all-time Transierra Norte loyal attendee leading Darrin Seeds

Jerome leading Ludo

ALN enjoing a post stage cerveza

Rain or shine, this dude was hauling!

As in the Tour De France's yellow jersey is carried by the days fastest rider, Transierra Norte adapted this tradition with the "skeleton", the representation of the traditional festivity of "Día de Los Muertos". Jerome carried "La Muerte" for a day being the fastest rider on day 2 but Richie would take the lead later on

Over the 4 days of racing and 17 stages, riders accumulated more than 50km of riding, with more than 10,000 meters of vertical descent

Richie leading Shawn in El Toro

Ariel Lindsley absorbing the sunrays while they lasted

Mexican Ricardo Peredo bombing down, he sprained his ankle on day 3 and couldn't continue the race

Jesse Melamed foot out... following ALN

Cheers Jesse!

Some fast girls from Transierra Norte and... Matt, this year the girls were on another level of riding!

ALN on the steep stuff

Transierra Norte following Trans Madeira

Megan Rose adorned by a small rainbow upper right

El Torito, a Mexican firework common at traditional parties

Results

Position Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total minutes

Open

1st Jota Ortega 23:56.50 (3) 50:20.52 (1) 42:11.51 (2) 34:16.59 (1) 150:45.12 2nd Noel Bolso 24:49.89 (5) 50:48.72 (2) 41:16.91 (1) 34:21.56 (3) 151:17.08 3rd Felipe Caldeira 23:25.32 (1) 50:51.71 (3) 43:47.99 (4) 34:20.19 (2) 152:25.21

Open 40

1st Botsy Phillips 23:03.52 (1) 49:17.13 (1) 41:03.22 (2) 32:20.42 (1) 145:44.29 2nd Matt Patterson 25:03.22 (3) 49:38.32 (2) 40:54.94 (1) 33:35.11 (2) 149:11.59 3rd Craig Wilson 25:24.52 (4) 52:29.17 (3) 41:09.14 (3) 33:49.08 (3) 152:51.91

Pro Men

1st Richie Rude 21:13.98 (1) 44:34.35 (3) 35:55.17 (1) 28:40.38 (1) 130:23.88 2nd Shawn Neer 21:15.99 (2) 44:33.77 (2) 36:04.78 (2) 28:45.96 (2) 130:40.50 3rd Jerome Clementz 21:20.62 (3) 44:03.61 (1) 36:37.65 (3) 29:29.40 (3) 131:31.28

Woman

1st Andreane Lanthier Nadeu 23:47.61 (1) 50:00.86 (1) 41:19.98 (1) 32:39.25 (1) 147:47.70 2nd Emily Slaco 24:38.16 (2) 52:18.23 (2) 42:17.00 (2) 33:53.40 (2) 153:06.79 3rd Megan Rose 26:47.97 (3) 54:57.58 (3) 45:51.00 (5) 38:07.84 (5) 165:44.39

Transierra Norte 2020

registrations