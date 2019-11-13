Video: Celebrating the Day of the Dead - Transierra Norte 2019

Once upon a time, a group of Mexicans had a dream, a dream of making a race right in the middle of the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico.
The dream of having people from around the world, from all riding backgrounds and talent to experience the trails in Oaxaca and the unique festivity that "Día de Los Muertos" is!
That dream came true again and for this third edition, and Transierra Norte put on a “Race Party” that will be remembered forever!
This surreal story takes place in Oaxaca, a city of magical energy, in southeastern Mexico. Oaxaca, full of colors, flavors and smells, a city with a soul, in the shadow of the great Sierra Norte.
And in the Sierra Norte, our story unfolds...
This mountainous network houses several small indigenous communities along its many kilometers. Since ancient times, the inhabitants of these communities traveled great distances on foot, to trade or visit their neighbors. With time over time, these paths were used less and less, until almost forgotten.
The roads began to die, the magic disappeared and the communities began to isolate themselves. Something had to be done to restore their connection.
One Day of the Dead, a long time ago, a group of three friends were drinking mezcal on the mountain near a cemetery, when an ancient mythical being known in Mexico as Chaneke appeared to them. The being told them that the mountain was losing its magic because the old pathways were being erased and Death was having trouble going from town to town, getting lost through the mountains. Thus, the balance between life and death was changing.
The three friends understood the message and decided to travel the ancient roads so that Death could travel freely during the Day of the Dead and arouse the joy of life in these communities.
From then on, the Transierra Norte race begins to take place, to ensure that the fastest one carries the death from town to town, loaded on the back, on its traditional path.
Transierra Norte is a celebration of life and ancient traditions, a magical way to immerse foreigners and locals, for a few days, in this passion that many of us share and know as mountain biking. Oaxaca is one of the most spectacular stages in Mexico and why not say it, in the world. A parade of colors that enliven the day with the hustle and bustle of the looms and light the night with thousands of candles, sensations that explode in the yellow of Cempasuchil and rise from the incenses of Copal, saluting the souls that celebrate their visit with cumbia and mezcal.
In the middle of this beauty, our gathering takes place.
We want to thank everyone who made this event possible and we look forward to continuing to keep these roads alive!
|Rain or shine,
mud or dry,
we pedal and ride
the paths of life.
|Certainty is always there
but is named differently,
Death is her name
and this day is her’s!
|Remember the past ones
and rejoice the present
party all-day
for tomorrow…
we pedal away!
|Transierra Norte made a party
and we all got rowdy
food and mezcal we had
and we are all dreaming to go back!
Results
Though we consider Transierra Norte more a party than a race, in the end, we all like to know times and read results.
This year we had two EWS world champions competing in the pro category, and some extremely talented and fast riders all round!
These are the results by day from each category:
Position
Name
Day 1
Day 2
Day 3
Day 4
Total minutes
Open
1st
Jota Ortega
23:56.50 (3)
50:20.52 (1)
42:11.51 (2)
34:16.59 (1)
150:45.12
2nd
Noel Bolso
24:49.89 (5)
50:48.72 (2)
41:16.91 (1)
34:21.56 (3)
151:17.08
3rd
Felipe Caldeira
23:25.32 (1)
50:51.71 (3)
43:47.99 (4)
34:20.19 (2)
152:25.21
Open 40
1st
Botsy Phillips
23:03.52 (1)
49:17.13 (1)
41:03.22 (2)
32:20.42 (1)
145:44.29
2nd
Matt Patterson
25:03.22 (3)
49:38.32 (2)
40:54.94 (1)
33:35.11 (2)
149:11.59
3rd
Craig Wilson
25:24.52 (4)
52:29.17 (3)
41:09.14 (3)
33:49.08 (3)
152:51.91
Pro Men
1st
Richie Rude
21:13.98 (1)
44:34.35 (3)
35:55.17 (1)
28:40.38 (1)
130:23.88
2nd
Shawn Neer
21:15.99 (2)
44:33.77 (2)
36:04.78 (2)
28:45.96 (2)
130:40.50
3rd
Jerome Clementz
21:20.62 (3)
44:03.61 (1)
36:37.65 (3)
29:29.40 (3)
131:31.28
Woman
1st
Andreane Lanthier Nadeu
23:47.61 (1)
50:00.86 (1)
41:19.98 (1)
32:39.25 (1)
147:47.70
2nd
Emily Slaco
24:38.16 (2)
52:18.23 (2)
42:17.00 (2)
33:53.40 (2)
153:06.79
3rd
Megan Rose
26:47.97 (3)
54:57.58 (3)
45:51.00 (5)
38:07.84 (5)
165:44.39
All results can be found here
!
We would like to thank the communities of Ixtepeji, San Pablo Etla, San Gabriel Etla, San Agustín Etla, San Andrés Huayapam and Arroyo Guacamaya for letting us have so much fun on their mountains. Also, all the volunteers that make this race possible, without them we could never achieve the dream!
Transierra Norte 2020
We are eager to announce that registrations
for next year's Transierra Norte will open early February 2020! Stay tuned so you're not left out of the next party!
See you next year!
0 Comments
Post a Comment