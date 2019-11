Video: Celebrating the Day of the Dead - Transierra Norte 2019

Jerome Clementz and Ludo May enjoying the first ride of what would become the "Party Bus"

Rain or shine,

mud or dry,

we pedal and ride

the paths of life.

Certainty is always there

but is named differently,

Death is her name

and this day is her’s!

Remember the past ones

and rejoice the present

party all-day

for tomorrow…

we pedal away!

Transierra Norte made a party

and we all got rowdy

food and mezcal we had

and we are all dreaming to go back!

We had a damp one this year, nonetheless, the stoke was high all time!

Last minute set ups!

Botsy Phillips an all-time Transierra Norte loyal attendee leading Darrin Seeds

Jerome leading Ludo

ALN enjoing a post stage cerveza

Rain or shine, this dude was hauling!

As in the Tour De France's yellow jersey is carried by the days fastest rider, Transierra Norte adapted this tradition with the "skeleton", the representation of the traditional festivity of "Día de Los Muertos". Jerome carried "La Muerte" for a day being the fastest rider on day 2 but Richie would take the lead later on

Over the 4 days of racing and 17 stages, riders accumulated more than 50km of riding, with more than 10,000 meters of vertical descent

Richie leading Shawn in El Toro

Ariel Lindsley absorbing the sunrays while they lasted

Mexican Ricardo Peredo bombing down, he sprained his ankle on day 3 and couldn't continue the race

Jesse Melamed foot out... following ALN

Cheers Jesse!

Some fast girls from Transierra Norte and... Matt, this year the girls were on another level of riding!

ALN on the steep stuff

Transierra Norte following Trans Madeira

Megan Rose adorned by a small rainbow upper right

El Torito, a Mexican firework common at traditional parties

Results

Position Name Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Total minutes

Open

1st Jota Ortega 23:56.50 (3) 50:20.52 (1) 42:11.51 (2) 34:16.59 (1) 150:45.12 2nd Noel Bolso 24:49.89 (5) 50:48.72 (2) 41:16.91 (1) 34:21.56 (3) 151:17.08 3rd Felipe Caldeira 23:25.32 (1) 50:51.71 (3) 43:47.99 (4) 34:20.19 (2) 152:25.21

Open 40

1st Botsy Phillips 23:03.52 (1) 49:17.13 (1) 41:03.22 (2) 32:20.42 (1) 145:44.29 2nd Matt Patterson 25:03.22 (3) 49:38.32 (2) 40:54.94 (1) 33:35.11 (2) 149:11.59 3rd Craig Wilson 25:24.52 (4) 52:29.17 (3) 41:09.14 (3) 33:49.08 (3) 152:51.91

Pro Men

1st Richie Rude 21:13.98 (1) 44:34.35 (3) 35:55.17 (1) 28:40.38 (1) 130:23.88 2nd Shawn Neer 21:15.99 (2) 44:33.77 (2) 36:04.78 (2) 28:45.96 (2) 130:40.50 3rd Jerome Clementz 21:20.62 (3) 44:03.61 (1) 36:37.65 (3) 29:29.40 (3) 131:31.28

Woman

1st Andreane Lanthier Nadeu 23:47.61 (1) 50:00.86 (1) 41:19.98 (1) 32:39.25 (1) 147:47.70 2nd Emily Slaco 24:38.16 (2) 52:18.23 (2) 42:17.00 (2) 33:53.40 (2) 153:06.79 3rd Megan Rose 26:47.97 (3) 54:57.58 (3) 45:51.00 (5) 38:07.84 (5) 165:44.39

Transierra Norte 2020

registrations

Once upon a time, a group of Mexicans had a dream, a dream of making a race right in the middle of the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico.The dream of having people from around the world, from all riding backgrounds and talent to experience the trails in Oaxaca and the unique festivity that "Día de Los Muertos" is!That dream came true again and for this third edition, and Transierra Norte put on a “Race Party” that will be remembered forever!This surreal story takes place in Oaxaca, a city of magical energy, in southeastern Mexico. Oaxaca, full of colors, flavors and smells, a city with a soul, in the shadow of the great Sierra Norte.And in the Sierra Norte, our story unfolds...This mountainous network houses several small indigenous communities along its many kilometers. Since ancient times, the inhabitants of these communities traveled great distances on foot, to trade or visit their neighbors. With time over time, these paths were used less and less, until almost forgotten.The roads began to die, the magic disappeared and the communities began to isolate themselves. Something had to be done to restore their connection.One Day of the Dead, a long time ago, a group of three friends were drinking mezcal on the mountain near a cemetery, when an ancient mythical being known in Mexico as Chaneke appeared to them. The being told them that the mountain was losing its magic because the old pathways were being erased and Death was having trouble going from town to town, getting lost through the mountains. Thus, the balance between life and death was changing.The three friends understood the message and decided to travel the ancient roads so that Death could travel freely during the Day of the Dead and arouse the joy of life in these communities.From then on, the Transierra Norte race begins to take place, to ensure that the fastest one carries the death from town to town, loaded on the back, on its traditional path.Transierra Norte is a celebration of life and ancient traditions, a magical way to immerse foreigners and locals, for a few days, in this passion that many of us share and know as mountain biking. Oaxaca is one of the most spectacular stages in Mexico and why not say it, in the world. A parade of colors that enliven the day with the hustle and bustle of the looms and light the night with thousands of candles, sensations that explode in the yellow of Cempasuchil and rise from the incenses of Copal, saluting the souls that celebrate their visit with cumbia and mezcal.In the middle of this beauty, our gathering takes place.We want to thank everyone who made this event possible and we look forward to continuing to keep these roads alive!Though we consider Transierra Norte more a party than a race, in the end, we all like to know times and read results.This year we had two EWS world champions competing in the pro category, and some extremely talented and fast riders all round!These are the results by day from each category:All results can be found here We would like to thank the communities of Ixtepeji, San Pablo Etla, San Gabriel Etla, San Agustín Etla, San Andrés Huayapam and Arroyo Guacamaya for letting us have so much fun on their mountains. Also, all the volunteers that make this race possible, without them we could never achieve the dream!We are eager to announce thatfor next year's Transierra Norte will open early February 2020! Stay tuned so you're not left out of the next party!See you next year!