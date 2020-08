Covid 19 was a hard time for all of us! After pure boredom in lockdown for 3 months, all that Oli Dorn wants is ride, ride, ride the hell out of his Mondraker Crafty Carbon E-Bike. So fast, even Balu has to stay home this time. My Mavic 2 Pro wanst fast enough to follow him , so we hired a FPV Pilot with a superfast Racedrone to keep up.Huge thanks for the incredible support to Bikebark Willingen!