Video: Chain Reaction Cycles Bids Farewell in 'The Final Send'

Mar 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Chain Reaction Cycles shares a final send-off following reports earlier this week that the brand was sold to the Frasers Group.

9 Comments
  • 6 0
 Nukeproof is the saddest part. Those folks rebuild a great brand & designed some damned fine products.
  • 4 0
 RIP, I am afraid, it is also the end of the brand, as we know it.
  • 3 0
 Suddenly I am very worried about my derailleur hanger on my Ragley.
  • 1 0
 Chances are north shore billet makes one for it
  • 1 0
 betd likely make 1 that fits
  • 1 0
 There are three "phases" to a chain reaction, with the final state being the termination where the system reaches a stable state.

But the state of my stable is not complete!
  • 2 0
 ...so excited to hear where Sam is going!
  • 1 0
 It was a good run. All the best to all employees,thank you for many good stuff they sold me through the years.
  • 1 0
 When is a group of rider going to come together to but the Nukeproof brand from the new owner?







