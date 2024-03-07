Watch
Video: Chain Reaction Cycles Bids Farewell in 'The Final Send'
Mar 7, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
9 Comments
Chain Reaction Cycles shares a final send-off following
reports earlier this week that the brand was sold to the Frasers Group
.
Posted In:
Videos
Chain Reaction Cycles
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,980 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
dgwww
(26 mins ago)
Nukeproof is the saddest part. Those folks rebuild a great brand & designed some damned fine products.
[Reply]
4
0
dizIzib
(44 mins ago)
RIP, I am afraid, it is also the end of the brand, as we know it.
[Reply]
3
0
vapidoscar
(17 mins ago)
Suddenly I am very worried about my derailleur hanger on my Ragley.
[Reply]
1
0
Ebab
(7 mins ago)
Chances are north shore billet makes one for it
[Reply]
1
0
scantregard
(1 mins ago)
betd likely make 1 that fits
[Reply]
1
0
H2o1199
(15 mins ago)
There are three "phases" to a chain reaction, with the final state being the termination where the system reaches a stable state.
But the state of my stable is not complete!
[Reply]
2
0
dwtsk2
(34 mins ago)
...so excited to hear where Sam is going!
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(11 mins ago)
It was a good run. All the best to all employees,thank you for many good stuff they sold me through the years.
[Reply]
1
0
samdeatley
(9 mins ago)
When is a group of rider going to come together to but the Nukeproof brand from the new owner?
[Reply]
