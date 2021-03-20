Video: Chainless Jibbing in 'No Chain, No Worries'

Mar 20, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: Pinned Media

Well it was... for a little while! As an MX based media company, we ventured into the pedal world for the first time last week to film for recently established online bike store SHOP MTB U.K. - the rider of choice, Billy Hoyes. Chosen for his unique Jib/BMX style riding, we sorted Billy out with a new 100% aircraft helmet courtesy of the Shop MTB and we were on the way.

5 minutes in to the shoot we were a drone down, a chain snapped and ready to pack up... However, the show must go on! After a quick (sketchy) bodge and test run Billy wasted no time throwing down some fast runs and big bangers including a new trick to his catalogue - Flip, roll back fakie to bar!

bigquotesAs soon as the chain snapped after the first attempt of the day I thought we were done, but I just thought f*ck it we're here anyway let’s just do the edit chainless haha! Sick day, love filming with Pinned Media and seeing what they’ve come out with! No chain no problemBilly Hoyes

All this paired with the household classic ‘the passenger’ by Iggy pop gave us hope that all was not lost after an awful start to the day!

We hope you enjoy some good old fashion, steezy, chain free entertainment courtesy of Pinned Media and Billy! #nochainnoproblem

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 It amazes me how many people ride without basic tools. Stupid. Why let a broken chain or flat early in the ride ruin the ride? Carry some tools people. A simple multi-tool, master link, pump, and tube will fix 90% of problems on the trail. Throw in a few zip ties and still all together weigh under a pound if you are a weight weenie. Its not rocket science.
  • 5 1
 Did you genuinely just film yourself taking off a snapped chain and chucking it in a bush?
  • 1 1
 I think so a little weird now he can’t pedal anywhere
  • 1 0
 The pandemic will force more of these rides for a lot of people. The Supply Chain is broken too haha!

Post a Comment



