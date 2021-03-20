Video: Chainless Jibbing in 'No Chain, No Worries'

Words: Pinned Media

As soon as the chain snapped after the first attempt of the day I thought we were done, but I just thought f*ck it we're here anyway let’s just do the edit chainless haha! Sick day, love filming with Pinned Media and seeing what they’ve come out with! No chain no problem — Billy Hoyes

Well it was... for a little while! As an MX based media company, we ventured into the pedal world for the first time last week to film for recently established online bike store SHOP MTB U.K. - the rider of choice, Billy Hoyes. Chosen for his unique Jib/BMX style riding, we sorted Billy out with a new 100% aircraft helmet courtesy of the Shop MTB and we were on the way.5 minutes in to the shoot we were a drone down, a chain snapped and ready to pack up... However, the show must go on! After a quick (sketchy) bodge and test run Billy wasted no time throwing down some fast runs and big bangers including a new trick to his catalogue - Flip, roll back fakie to bar!All this paired with the household classic ‘the passenger’ by Iggy pop gave us hope that all was not lost after an awful start to the day!We hope you enjoy some good old fashion, steezy, chain free entertainment courtesy of Pinned Media and Billy!