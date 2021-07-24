Video: Challenging the FKT on the 140-Mile Kokopelli Trail

That was the stupidest thing I've ever done. — Pete Stetina

What is a Fastest Known Time? Take a ride on the Kokopelli Trail to find out...Before attempting mountain biking’s most-coveted FKT—the 140-mile Kokopelli Trail spanning from Loma, Colorado to Moab, Utah—Pete Stetina hosts discussions with elite cyclists to determine what it will take to lower the current record time of 10 hours and 56 minutes (set by Kurt Refsnider in November 2020).See Stetina apply his learnings to the trail in this short film documenting the process of: How to Beat the Kokopelli Trail’s Fastest Known Time.