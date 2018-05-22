VIDEOS

Video: Steep & Gnarly Champéry Opens This Weekend

May 22, 2018
by bikepark-champery-morgins  
Champery to Open This Weekend!

by bikepark-champery-morgins
Views: 600    Faves: 1    Comments: 1


The snow has just melted and Champery's tracks are mint. The trail crew is at work to offer the best conditions possible for the opening weekend. The cable car will run from 8:45 am until 4:45 pm, with a lift every hour. See you on Saturday 26th May to kick off the 2018 bike park season!





Riders: Kristof Lenssens, Julien Fournier, Antoine Buffart, Gaëtan Rey, VinnyT, Raphael Robles and Aurélien Cettou
Video: Shaperideshoot
Photos: François Marclay

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Just do it, I'm a very average rider and it sounds like you're better than me and I've made it down champery a few times, not hitting any of the gaps mind although they're all rollable. PDS isn't generally steep. Morgins black perhaps, and some off piste on pleney. Nothing steep on chatel it's gaps you have to worry about there. Go there! It'll be amazing
  • + 1
 @yxbix Don't worry, it really isnt all that steep and gnarly. Last summer I did most of Chatel and Morzine on my 140/120 29er enduro bike, its all really good fun and there are loads of flow trails too.
I'd go early in the season though!
  • + 1
 question to fellow pinkbikers. I consider myself an intermediate biker, I can handle gaps and drops and black trails in Scandinavian parks. But never ridden anything remotely as steep as PDS is said to be. Is it worth going for a week or will I suck big time and have zero fun?

(still choosing the destination for our 2018 trip)
  • + 1
 There's a lot of variety in the PDS, some super steep stuff for sure, but plenty of blues, reds, singletrack etc. to do too. Don't let Champery put you off, it's far from the norm!
  • + 1
 Go for it! There are all sort of trails designed for all skill levels, you can ride wide bikepark lines with berms and jumps (like vink line in chatel), more singletrack style trails and crazy steep dh tracks. You will find whole families with kids riding there and everyone has crazy fun.

Post a Comment



