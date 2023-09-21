Video: Chance Encounter with King Charles While Riding in Scotland

We were staying at Gelder Shiel which is one of the royal bothies attached to the Balmoral Estate. These are trails I've ridden many times before having grown up in the area and we were up there to capture footage of the incredible riding in this area to share with McTrail's followers. We certainly didn't think we'd be bumping into any royalty and were humbled that he took the time to chat to us. He took a genuine interest in where we were riding and clearly took a lot of pride in the upkeep of the area." - Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner.