Video: Chance Encounter with King Charles While Riding in Scotland

Words: Deviate
Over the past 24 hours, McTrail Rider
's video that features a chance encounter with King Charles has been picked up by the global media. In the video you see him alongside Deviate
co-owner Ben Jones and MTB Guide Louise Haggarty
having a chat with the King as he is out walking in the Balmoral Estate.
|We were staying at Gelder Shiel which is one of the royal bothies attached to the Balmoral Estate. These are trails I've ridden many times before having grown up in the area and we were up there to capture footage of the incredible riding in this area to share with McTrail's followers. We certainly didn't think we'd be bumping into any royalty and were humbled that he took the time to chat to us. He took a genuine interest in where we were riding and clearly took a lot of pride in the upkeep of the area." - Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner.
Edit: Oh, there they are. Still, it is surprising to me that an average Joe could have a chance encounter. That could never happen in the states.