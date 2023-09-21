Video: Chance Encounter with King Charles While Riding in Scotland

Sep 21, 2023
by Deviate Cycles  

Words: Deviate

Over the past 24 hours, McTrail Rider's video that features a chance encounter with King Charles has been picked up by the global media. In the video you see him alongside Deviate co-owner Ben Jones and MTB Guide Louise Haggarty having a chat with the King as he is out walking in the Balmoral Estate.

bigquotesWe were staying at Gelder Shiel which is one of the royal bothies attached to the Balmoral Estate. These are trails I've ridden many times before having grown up in the area and we were up there to capture footage of the incredible riding in this area to share with McTrail's followers. We certainly didn't think we'd be bumping into any royalty and were humbled that he took the time to chat to us. He took a genuine interest in where we were riding and clearly took a lot of pride in the upkeep of the area." - Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner.


19 Comments
  • 23 2
 Think he can afford at Yeti?
  • 3 0
 Maybe if he dips into that suitcase full of cash that he brought back from Qatar last year...
  • 2 0
 I suppose I'm naive, I would have assumed there'd be some bodyguards or something.


Edit: Oh, there they are. Still, it is surprising to me that an average Joe could have a chance encounter. That could never happen in the states.
  • 3 0
 It might have happened when Bush was in office. He was an avid mountain biker and biked all over the place with the Secret Service following on bikes. He would also randomly show up to local BBQ joints while in office.
  • 3 0
 Awesome to see real world interactions like this where the handlers and media aren't guiding the cult of personality.
  • 5 2
 Excuse my ignorance but, what's a bothie?
  • 2 7
flag markokane (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Google it?...
  • 10 0
 Primarily a Scottish thing although there might be some in other areas of the UK. It's a building typically somewhere hard to reach that's free for use by hikers and other people who are travelling outdoors. They've always got space to put down a roll mat and have a roof over your head, but often have a fireplace and whatnot too. There's quite a lot of them throughout the highlands.
  • 1 0
 A booth full of booties
  • 1 0
 @markokane: yesterday I was eavesdropping on a mildly heated yet respectful conversation between the owner of a small newspaper and a contributing writer concerning AI. The owner was stanchly against AI in any form whatsoever and would blacklist any writers using it even for grammar. The writer was taken aback a bit by the owner's conspiracy-esque ramblings, but his foundational reasoning resonated with me. He said he's basically against anything that reduces human-interaction. So, you could probably quickly point out some hypocrisy in his daily life, but it makes you think. For example, one might feel they'd like to hear the definition of a "bothie" from one of our fellow Scottish mountain bikers rather than pick up a dictionary or look it up on Google. Sometimes it is just nice to have a conversation. You really never know where it'll go.
  • 1 0
 Thats awesome stayed in that same Bothy back in 93' - there was enough of a wee dram left by previous visitors to warm my innards after pretty much the same lap.
  • 1 0
 what he's just out there by himself?!.....[@6:30] oh....
  • 1 0
 World's richest welfare family
  • 1 0
 The Battenbergs.
  • 4 4
 No helmet?!?!
  • 1 3
 lol, I assumed he took it off to talk to him but....nope
  • 3 0
 When climbing no, but later in the video when descending, yes.
  • 3 0
 He has it strapped on his backpack, looks like they are going up a big hill.
  • 1 1
 Exactly... cant believe you got negative prosps for your comment!!!!! You can fall off onto a rock with your head whilst climbing, especially as you will be chill and eyes off the trail quite often at that point!!! At least he had it in his rucksack to fall onto...





