Video: 'Changing the Game' - Jess Blewitt at Red Bull Hardline

Dec 13, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created.


Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle


Posted In:
Videos Jess Blewitt


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wish I could ride like a girl
  • 1 0
 Although she broke her collarbone, she still sent it hard!
Below threshold threads are hidden





