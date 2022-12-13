Watch
Video: 'Changing the Game' - Jess Blewitt at Red Bull Hardline
Dec 13, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Jess Blewitt was the first female rider ever invited to compete in Red Bull Hardline. Take a behind-the-scenes look at her journey through the most brutal downhill mountain bike race ever created.
Film/Edit: Louis Citadelle
Posted In:
Videos
Jess Blewitt
Score
Time
1
0
jonbrady85
(12 mins ago)
I wish I could ride like a girl
[Reply]
1
0
slimjim22206
(10 mins ago)
Although she broke her collarbone, she still sent it hard!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
13
BMXrad
(53 mins ago)
They giving medals for collar bones, what ever next 5 on a podium or some thing even more silly?
[Reply]
10
1
GravityCandy
(50 mins ago)
Pretty sure she got the medal for being the first female to attempt hardline, something a lot of males pros turn down, not for breaking her collarbone…
[Reply]
