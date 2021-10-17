Video: Charging Hard & Carving Turns in Rotorua

Rotorua's Whakarewarewa forest has fast become a riding destination on most rider's list. It's volcanic dirt grips like velcro all year round and dedicated builders maintain and expand the trail network of 200+. With Crankworx on the horizon along with a long summer of shuttle laps/mega climbs, we decided it was the perfect time to capture some of the best riding on offer here.
DH vs TR
Blake Rountree is supported by Commencal NZ and Fasthouse NZ. He showed up with a fresh riding kit, sparkly clean Meta TR and Supreme DH. All are in for a wild, dusty summer of racing...
Behind the scenes on Kodak Portra 400...
Last shots of the video
Credits:
Riding by Blake Rountree
Filming and edit by Finn Lloyd
Disclaimer: This is a non-paid, personal project - Blake wanted to thank those that support him by putting their logos on the video.
